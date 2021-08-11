Love Horoscope For Thursday, August 12, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 12, 2021.

The Moon spends the day in socialable Libra, but it's also a time where our friends seem to take a priority over the one we love.

This can become a breaking point for some zodiac signs, especially those ruled by Venus (Libra, and Taurus) due to Venus working in harmony with Saturn all day.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things at work may be causing you a little bit of stress, and you will want to share your drama with friends who understand how demanding your job can be.

This is a day when you need to be able to come home to your partner and just unload about the worst events of the day, and just be held.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Pick up some flowers to have on your work desk or to enjoy on the kitchen table when you get home from your job.

Even the smallest little things that are a little extra can come across as extremely romantic.

Have a special someone to come home to at the end of the day? You will find this particularly reassuring today. Knowing you have someone rooting for you in the background of life helps keep things in perspective.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love is your goal today, and you are someone who helps others be their best selves. You go the extra mile to make everyone feel welcome, and this does takes time and energy, and a little bit of extra thinking.

But experience is a good teacher and helps you to know what people need and how to draw out the best in everyone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to share what you're thinking and to have open dialogue with new people.

You never know the impact of your words and how quickly you can influence someone and change their mind.

You're the conversation starter today with kind words to everyone making truly memorable experiences wherever you go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money can be a sore spot for you right now as you try to figure out how you and your significant other can cover a variety of living expenses.

Be mindful of your strength as your more selfish side can show its ugly head. Conversations will require a little more sensitivity on your part, and it may be difficult to avoid short-sightedness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes when you do good for others it benefits your heart too.

Being a conduit of loving energy goes along way. You may find it even helps you to forget your own troubles and gives you a sense of purpose that's beyond the mundane.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A recent breakup can have you anticipating a new beginning is just around the corner.

While it may have taken time for your heart to thaw, you may be sweetly surprised at how open you are to the little things that life can bring when it comes to romance. A smile or a friendship that hints to the potential of more is on the horizon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With Venus transiting your eleventh house of friendships you may feel driven to connect with friends far and wide, particularly those who you knew in childhood.

A trip back home may be tempting for you, especially to see parents or grandparents if it's been some time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are held in high regard and esteemed highly by someone you love. You may hear a lot of positive praise about your role in their life and what you mean to them.

The day brings a lot focus to communication as Jupiter transits your solar house of talk and conversation. It's the perfect day for a long drive while playing your favorite songs with someone you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have a lot left to learn when it comes to investing your time wisely in people and not just stuff.

You may be pouring your energy into home matters, but you also need to invest a little bit more of yourself in relationships. Come up for air sometime, Capricorn and remind yourself that there's more to life than work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With Venus in your solar house of death and new beginnings you may be forced to hit the restart button even if you didn't really want to.

Now with Jupiter in your sector of personal development, there's plenty of reason to consider a change that is much needed and long overdue for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love seems to be in the future but your past is growing larger by the minute and you need to tend to your fears.

There can be an obstacle to romance right now, and your emotional attachment to false beliefs could be part of the problem. Don't hold on to things that you no longer need in your life, Pisces, especially when what you want is right there on the horizon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.