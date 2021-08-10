Love Horoscope For Wednesday, August 11, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 11, 2021.

The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon will leave Virgo to enter the sign ruled by Venus - Libra.

The Moon in Libra is social and outgoing, and when Venus trines Pluto our minds are inclined to change more frequently.

Give things time before making definitive decisions because on Wednesday Mercury changes zodiac signs by leaving Leo and entering Virgo.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Commit to your goal, as love can appear to be a slight distraction for you right now. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of health and work, and this is where you ought to focus your attention.

See how you can incorporate a solid balance in your life. You don't want to stress yourself getting caught up in a goals. Don't lose sight of who you are as a person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Time for romance even if you have to schedule it in. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of passion and creativity, and it's a lot of fun for you right now.

Even if you don't have a lot of money you can find a creative way to do something super romantic with the one you love. Perhaps like candles at dinner as a way to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a great time to bring out the board games and to enjoy some time with family talking about the past.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home and the family, and it's good to invest your time here. Your legacy can be some thing to share with family especially little ones who may not know the background of your legacy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for you to be as clear and concise as you possibly can be, as Truth will be required of you. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication, and you have a lot to talk about.

You may be having an important conversation over the next few weeks that will require you to be transparent. Insight as to what is coming will happen this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Talking about money is never easy but it is a necessary evil. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money, and you might be making quite a bit more than usual.

Perhaps you want to talk about any plans you have about the future as a relates to investments.

If you have been thinking about moving money into cryptocurrency without consulting your partner, you may want to think twice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's always good to invest in yourself, especially if you're feeling bored and lonely. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of personal development, so why not take advantage of it?

Rather than spend time with people that you may not hang out with if you were in a better position, take a class. You never know who you might be when you start pursuing your interests.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Gossip it's a problem today, and you will want to put a stop to it. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies, and there are plenty.

People can't get jealous for no reason, and start to create problems in your life. You may want to distance yourself from any individuals that seem to have a green eye of envy when it comes to you and your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you start to think about an old friend, that's the time to reach out. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships, and this is a sweet time to reconnect.

You may be thinking about a particular individual out of the blue, this is not coincidence. There's a chance that they are also thinking of you as well and want to connect.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's always good to see how you are presented to the world on the Internet. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of reputation, and you will want to protect yours more actively.

Doing a little social media track is a smart thing to do. Especially if you're planning to date and want to get back into the scene.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's important to believe in yourself, and self-confidence can be an attractive asset in a relationship.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of higher learning and beliefs, and this is time to learn about things you think and feel. Ask yourself what it is that you believe about yourself as a person? If you have self-doubts, work on them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Count your blessings, as they may come from others who are in your life. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of shared resources, and there are things that come your way from the goodness of others.

Be thankful for the people who are willing to spend their time with you and not do other things. It can be very easy to take someone for granted even though you love them very much. It's nice when you can show that you care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you make a decision be sure it's one that you can stick with. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitments, and there are so many reasons to run, but you may decide you want to stay and work a problem out.

Things are starting to become serious for you in the relationship sector. You will find that it's time for you to decide if you want to be all and in a relationship or if you are not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.