Your daily horoscope for August 11, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Virgo and enters Libra. We are more apt to focus on our relationships than work for the next few days.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Virgo on Wednesday.

If your birthday is on August 11:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are fun and playful. You enjoy going outdoors and spending time in nature.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American wrestler Hulk Hogan and American actor Chris Hemsworth.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of relationships.

You will want to spend time around people and enjoy a few laughs.

You’re ready to have a good time, and this can be slightly distracting for you while Mars continues to transit your solar house of work.

You have a lot of things on your plate, however, a little bit fun would be good for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of work and health. It's time for you to strike the right balance between all areas of your life from work to home.

You will be non-judgmental about important matters, and this gives you the distance you need to get ahead on a few items at work so you can spend more time with family and friends.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your focus is on passion and creativity. Experiment with some artistic things that you enjoy doing.

Redecorate a room or even look through your closet and discard items that you no longer see as beautiful.

Replace them with something more trendy and suitable for your needs and wants this year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Libra enters your solar house of home and family. Make peace with people that you have been struggling to get along with in your life.

Where there may have been tension and unforgiveness, make amends. Start smoothing problems over and take advantage of the energy that still remains from this week's new moon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Speak up and get into the conversation. Leo, communication starts to peak.

Really open up with others. You are easily the center of attention and come out as a great conversationalist. Avoid gossip, as others could be inclined to draw you into drama.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There’s a good time for you to start taking the emotion out of what it is that you do for a living and look at things objectively.

If something isn’t working for you, cut your losses and move forward on something else that allows you to be productive and profitable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do special things for yourself such as grooming, personal beauty needs, or even getting a haircut or a tattoo. Focus on making yourself feel beautiful from the inside out.

Let your attention be on yourself right now as the Moon spends a few days in your zodiac sign.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, watch your back. Try not to be too open and expressive with strangers.

If you have matters that you don’t want to become public, be sure not to be the person to start disclosing what you prefer to keep to yourself. Practice discretion.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, expand your social network. Start updating your LinkedIn profile and accept or decline any invitations for socializing this upcoming weekend.

The rest of the week is about friendship, and you are developing quite a presence in your community.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, start working on team projects. While you may prefer to work solo, this is when you want to collaborate and get important tasks done that require more hands on deck.

Delegate what you don’t need to do yourself. Find a way to add value to the team, so that you have the support you need and others the praise they want. Win-win.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, despite the fact that you may be skeptical about certain matters right now, is a good time for listening to other people's points of view and seeing whether or not you can understand where they are coming from.

The Moon in Libra helps you to see things from a different standpoint and have more love and compassion for others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it can be very difficult for you at times to understand why someone would be willing to give up a certain item.

However, this is a good time for you to be less judgmental and to see that the world is a strange place where life can be random at any time. Try not to worry about whether or not their mistakes can become your own..

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.