Love Horoscope For Monday, August 9, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 9, 2021.

The Moon enters Virgo and it speaks to dreamy Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day.

The Moon in Virgo is meticulous, and Neptune in Pisces is dreamy when it comes to love.

This pairing can bring out a wonderful spirit of wonder and healing in love for all zodiac signs on Monday.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have become caught up with reality so much so that you have forgotten how to enjoy life for a little while.

Today's Venus opposing Neptune is an opportunity for you to take a break from all the work that you're trying to accomplish and do something spontaneous with someone that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Developing a friendship with your partner is something to strive for.

You don't have to lose the spark when you are acting as a friend to your partner. In fact, being the one that your significant other can talk to you like no one else may actually enhance your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're ready to start a family, but you should also be aware of the fact that it's going to require a lot of effort on your part.

It takes a lot of responsibility to become a parent, especially if it's to children who are not biologically your own. Have a mindset that going the extra mile is something that comes natural to you, and that you enjoy doing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As you were going through a break up, it's a good time to revisit some concepts from self improvement books that you have read in the past.

If you are in a solid relationship but your friend is going through a split with their partner, being a good listener and giving advice when asked for may be required of you, but before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's difficult when two people become partners and one person is a spender and the other one is a saver.

You will want to try to work on a budget this week so that both of you are on the same page and then it doesn't become a difficult topic for you to discuss.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Positive Illusions coming to play today as your partner put you on a pedestal.

You may try really hard to fit in with what they think you are, but the truth is it's best for you just to be yourself. That they are likely going to love you anyway even if you're feeling flawed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may be at odds with your significant other and this can cause a lot of anxiety for you. It may be difficult for you to not focus on the arguing that is causing you so much distress.

Dishonesty may also be a problem that you face today. And even with confrontation, there's a possibility that your partner will deny the truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's a great day to get together with a group of friends and go see a movie. You will find it fun and enjoyable to get lost in a group situation where you're not focused on your relationship problems.

Spending the day with friends can make it so you're able to just enjoy some laughter and smiles while feeling supported by others who can see into your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do some work around the house and stick close to home. Having your personal space organized before inviting friends over or planning a date night is wise.

You may have been just getting through a very busy week and quite a bit of your personal life is disheveled right now souse the day to catch up so that you are organized.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Take a bike ride or go for a walk with your significant other just to get a little bit of fresh air and see the sights.

A little bit of time out in nature can do wonders for you. Hold hands, have a nice chat, and just take and all the scenes without any need to do anything special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Showing your general side can actually win someone over more than you realize.

It's not that they are all about gifts, but knowing that you were someone who is open to helping others in need by donating food or helping animals can be heart touching.

This is the side of you that someone wants to see when they need to know if your person they can trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are in a vulnerable state right now, and it can be easy for you to be fooled by someone's charming side.

They sure that you are carefully monitoring the types of people you're drawing at your life, especially if you're dating.

It's good for you to also realize that when people meet you for the first time after chatting and texting online, it takes time for them to adjust to you in real life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.