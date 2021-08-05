3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 5, 2021

Sad times for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day starting on August 5, 2021.

Things are going to hit hard, and yes, we need change, but sometimes when it arrives so swiftly it can feel like an unwelcomed curse and something that is more inconvenience than a blessing.

Thursday is going to be rocky, emotional, and borderline complex for Aries, Taurus, and Leo zodiac signs.

In astrology, there are a few things that explain what gives when each of these zodiac signs throw hands up in the air doing a smh about the hand that they are dealt before the day closes.

The Cancerian Moon in harmony with two bad mama-jammas in astrology — Mars, the planet of war and Uranus, the planet of chaos is part of this disruptive energy that gets these typically level-headed zodiac signs up-in-arms.

If you are friends with one of these three zodiac signs, send flowers, be thoughtful in your text, and don't take their silence personally.

Uranus and Mars peel off the band-aid in an area of life that needed focus and attention, and it starts to move life in a new direction, but the 'tone' that the universe has decided to take feels more abrupt than a mother saying 'clean up your room' right as you have already begun to gather up trash and pick up the dirty laundry.

It's an insult to injury kind of day and like a cold splash of water to the face, the wake-up call has been announced. All zodiac signs are going to hear it, but Aries, Taurus, and Leo will hear it the most.

For all zodiac signs, we take on a lot to process right now, and space is required.

Tomorrow, may be somewhat of a more manageable because thankfully, Jupiter is in a good position to add some of her loving support.

But, on Thursday, August 5, time does not feel like it's on anyone's side. And, right now, the boat will be rocked for Aries, Taurus, and Leo, and it will feel as through emotional capsizing is possible.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day starting on August 5, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Life just doesn't seem to want to let up as Mars remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Mars in Virgo is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you want everything to be perfect. Mars gives you lots of drive and determination, but on the other hand, your workaholic side can kick into overdrive and have you push yourself too hard for your body to handle.

You have been killing it at work and at home. But, let's face it, it's Thursday, Aries.

You're starting to feel it in your body and no matter how much coffee you try to pump into those veins, there's no substitute for a cat nap or a good night's sleep. You just need it because even though you're super human, you are a human, and the body, mind and spirit can start to shut down.

On August 5, the Moon in Cancer can have you feeling under the gun with authority figures such as parents, the boss, and anyone who has leverage over what you do today.

So, when the Moon decides to partner with Uranus in Taurus, your money sector, you can feel as though you are stuck in a vicious cycle of earning potential.

You have to go to work, even if you don't want to. And Mars speaking to the Moon in Cancer can tell you to give things one more push because your ego is super strong right now while the Sun is in the sign of Leo.

It is what it is, as they say. And, the truth is you're going to deliver the goods. But, not without a little bit of a fight. Well, Aries, you've still got fight in you, even if your energy is a basement floor levels.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have been going through quite a bit of changes, and if Uranus in your sign for a year has taught you anything, it has continuously pop quizzed you on change.

You have learned to accept that there are no guarantees in life, and that you need to always be prepared for the worst.

On Thursday, a lot of what falls under the category of the worst could happen and it can involve your email, too many text messages shot out at the same time, or your car.

Crazy Uranus speaks to the Moon in Cancer intensifying your emotional connection to the material things in life. You really needed to detach from this mindset anyway. What's important in life isn't stuff, it's people, right Taurus?

But when Uranus sextile the Cancer Moon kicks in, something can break giving you a reason to feel like your day has just become complicated beyond what your schedule allows.

Then, add in a little bit of Mars in the mix, your feelings become angrier than usual. How dare the universe mess with you?

You will feel as though someone did not get the memo on how busy you are. And, this task likely will not be one that you can delegate. You'll have to do it yourself.

This is your karmic lesson to learn today, and why August 5 truly feels disruptive to you. The rules of life will feel like they have been broken.

You're going to get knocked down a notch from that high horse your hard work has put you on. It hurts to realize that money can buy you lots of shiny things, but one thing it does not buy at times is extra time when you need it the most.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you're still dealing with Mercury tailgating your ruling planet. It's as though you know something needs to happen, but you feel like you have forgotten what it is.

This is going to be the vibe you feel all month, until this tension point breaks, and on Thursday, August 5, it won't.

You'll end up at your job, or a friend's house, perhaps even a restaurant or at a big meeting suddenly feeling like you've got pie on your face when what you need isn't' there.

It's at home sitting on the dresser or by the coffee pot where you left your car mug still full of java that you forgot to take with you, too.

This is the day, Leo, where you need to slow it down and clear off some of the things on your to-do list so you can get it together. It's not going to be what you need to hear, because today you're trying to make some serious money.

The Moon in your hidden enemies is going to teach you a lesson about what happens when you don't do the things you know you need to do asap. And, you're going to learn that you're often wrong in the name of being right.

There's no time saved, Leo if you rush and then find out you fell behind. And with Mars in your second house of "I have" it's going to feel like what you have a lot of drama for nothing. But, it's drama you've created when you don't set your priorities in their right order.

Thankfully, for you, Jupiter is sending some lucky vibes your way through friends and your network. Someone is going to pull through for you by bringing you your things after you call or shoot out a desperate text.

But, the universe is going to try to drive home that 'don't do this again' message, Leo. So, put a system into place. You've got this, and you can do it, so you can spare yourself the bad day tomorrow

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.