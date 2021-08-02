3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Square Mars Starting August 2021

The Moon squares Mars not once but three times during the month of August 2021, and this affects three zodiac signs the most.

Yikes! The last thing anyone needs at this point is to think that their relationship is about to fall apart, due to some silly cosmic function.

Squares are an aspect in astrology are hardships coming down to grow your character.

The Moon squares Mars affects relationships during August 2021 affecting all zodiac signs.

What we need to do is gather the information and use it to work things out. Think of these harsh announcements as warnings; when we are presented with conflict, we must rise above...and so we shall, but not until we've endured a few 'love lessons' first.

We're looking at Moon Square the planet Mars, starting August 2 through August 31, 2021 and its affect on the relationships we've come to know and trust.

We're looking at minor threats and major mishaps to come, and these events will cover the span of all relationships. Friends, family, love, work.

If you're in a relationship, and you fall under one of the three signs of the Zodiac that will be most affected - you can anticipate a breakdown in both communication - and in understanding.

It's like nobody wants to hear the other person out, and everyone is 'right.'

We're talking about failure here, the kind that happens when everyone is too stubborn to see anything but their own side. This can be avoided; nothing here has to fall apart...but will we be the one to save it? That remains to be seen.

Zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during the Moon square Mars starting August 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Moon Square Mars. Yes, that's you - Aries. Ruled by Mars and feeling every bit of that power trip.

And when the Moon is involved, you tend to become an army general, which is a total drag for the person you're in a relationship with.

Your partner loves and adores you - but they don't need to be berated, criticized or made to feel the fool, night and day, every day. Why do you feel like it's your job to put people into their places, as if you know what's best for everyone around you?

Your relationship is on the verge of total disaster, Aries - do you think this is a game? You need to cool your jets a tad, if you don't want things to get so out of hand that it all becomes irrevocable.

You've started to associate yelling and screaming with being a strong person, yet all you've succeeded at doing is showing your partner that you're a boor and a bully. Stop commanding, and start listening!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

OK, it's time to put your big girl, boy or non-binary panties on and deal with things. Reality is here, Cancer, and you and your mate are teetering on extinction.

Do you want that to happen, or are you just too scared to leave your comfort zone where all you do is feel sorry for yourself? The 'sensitive Cancer' thing is old, especially when you realize that you're consciously staying in your rut, just to avoid conflict or confrontation.

What's so scary about dealing with the realities of your relationship? This is something you wanted, and guess what? You're not in this alone - there's another person involved and waiting for you to wake up and deal with reality isn't exactly what they need.

They need you now, Cancer. The Moon Square Mars works as both blessing and curse for you.

You can take either path; wake up and deal with it, or sink into your self-indulgent 'sensitivity' some more, while you watch it all fall apart. Up to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're one of the smart signs, Sagittarius, which is why it's so hard to understand why you're simultaneously one of the most naive signs there is. And you're naïveté is what's going to get you into trouble with your relationship during this transit.

You may want to take a closer look at the person you've been involved with. Funny how everyone else in your life notices something wrong about them, and yet, to you, their just 'perfect.'

As if you couldn't possibly pick someone who'd treat you as anything but a star - and yet, this person isn't up front with you, Sagittarius.

Moon Square Mars is giving you an opportunity here; look deeper into the person you love. Try to see them for who they are, not for who you want them to be.

Because if anything, this transit is going to bring to light the idea that your person - may not be all they're cracked up to be. Once you see the truth - you may very well want an ending. You may have been naive, but a fool you are not.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda