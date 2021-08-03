Your daily horoscope for August 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Sun will be in Leo, and we are dynamic and egotistical at times due to the Sun - Mercury conjunction this week.

The Moon leaves analytical and sociable Gemini to enter the quiet, reflective energy of the Cancer zodiac sign.

If your birthday is on August 4:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are determined and forthcoming. You do not hide behind pretenses and people either love or hate you, there is little in between.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American actress Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex and 44th President of the United States of America Barack Obama.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, August 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to kick back and relax, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of home and the family, and you have been keeping up the pace all week. But, there's room for rest and relaxation in your schedule now.

And, if there isn't, you need to make it. The Moon in Cancer is comfortable here, and her energy expressed in this sign enhances your mood.

Yes you may not be the most agreeable person all of the time (even on days like today), but some me-time will help you recalibrate and feel better through the end of this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to get intimate with words, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of communication.

Take open hearted conversations seriously, as you may need to hear words of kindness, encouragement, and well-wishes.

You may be hit with some tough news this week, and although nothing can be done to change it, knowing that you have so many good people in your life really does help.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't need all that stuff, Gemini, even if it feels so much like fun to buy it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of money.

You are going to be vulnerable and feel prompted to shop for emotional reasons. Yes, retail therapy does help to make some of the pain go away--- but only until the credit card bill comes in. Try to stay in your budget even if you buy responsibly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Who you are deep down inside is a sensitive matter, and when you're caught up with feelings it's difficult for you to feel safe.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of identity, and big changes are going on in your life right now.

It's challenging to wrap your mind around all the noise, and you can do it if you allow yourself the time to truly be vulnerable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may spot things that you had missed before. They were there all along and despite the fact that a situation was in plain view, you failed to see it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of hidden things, and the day feels disruptive. You have to be careful not to slip into denial today. Let the truth stand for itself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are so sweet to the people that know you, and the ones who you prefer to keep in your social circle are lucky to have you.

And, this is the way you'd like to keep life right now. Simple and uncomplicated, especially when it comes to friends and their drama.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of friendships, and you are measuring your interactions with people using a watchful eye.

You don't have much time to spare this week, so rather than let people absorb it with chatter, you may be off limits to many today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have so many things you want to accomplish, but it's becoming apparent to you that you cannot do them all.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of career, and you need to be both laser beam focused and intuitively guided.

You won't get where you want to be without some sort of roadmap, though. So, today, it's important to do what you know will be a credit to your reputation, especially at your job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have learned a few valuable lessons lately, and you aren't taking them lightly. You know that you need to do something with what you've recently experienced, and the question right now is 'what?'.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of education, and you are moving into the role of some sort of teacher.

You could use your social media as a type of platform to share your insights, or you can be open and transparent with the people closest to you 1:1 over coffee just chatting as friends.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't mind having people know what you are up to. You feel good about being a person who is pretty much the same in public and in private.

But, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of secrets, and this can put a plot twist in your day. One that is unexpected.

While you tend to air on the side of brutal honesty, you often think everyone is being like you; but, what you're going to learn is that is not always the case. Some people hide things and are able to do so because your presence is so strong. But, their secrets start to come to the surface, and it's going to floor you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You want to make a promise, but you also don't want to break your word. So, rather than say anything at all, you often decide to let your actions speak for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of commitments, and this is the area of your life to focus on. Your partnerships are looking with a watchful eye on how committed you are to your work. And, you will soon see that if you're not, everyone will know.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have to tend to your health, and if you don't, you'll soon feel guilty for not doing so.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of well-being, and your conscience is going to nag you if you're slacking on what can improve your overall health.

It's time to take this personally and to do the right thing when it comes to your choices. From food to exercise, Aquarius, do the right thing for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't always tell people what you are feeling, but beneath your quiet exterior is an emotionally passionate person who loves deeper than you often care to admit.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer activating your solar house of pleasures, and this prompts a longing for fun, play, and good times. If you've been all work lately, try to end the work day early and go enjoy yourself..

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.