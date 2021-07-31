Love Horoscope For Sunday, August 1, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 1, 2021.

This is a weekend for the books. So many romantic opportunities are in store for several zodiac signs.

The Quarter Moon in Taurus on Saturday opened the door to change that starts to manifest on Sunday.

This could mean more attention, invites out on a date, or a little bit of spoiling by a partner if you're lucky.

The Moon will speak to sleepy Neptune, and this is a sultry energy for love and making dreams come true.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, August 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, some thing related to finances can throw off your schedule causing you to feel as though things are not the way you want them to be.

This is when you need a good friend or loved one to just take your hand and whisk you away to go shopping or out for a walk to get your mind off of things.

Try not to be so stuck on your goals and your routine, and say no when needed. Sometimes you need to break things up and try a new path.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’re ready for a little bit of adventure.

Some event in your life can cause you to feel a sense of wanderlust. Anything is up for you at this time, and you’re ready to try new things you may not have been willing to do in the past.

Because you are so open now, invite someone you love to breakout from each others' comfort zones. This could be a truly romantic day for you, even if it's just enjoying a summer fling.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, things may not always be the way you would like them to be as people try to take control where they shouldn’t and tell you how to live your life.

You may feel as though you need to break away from toxic relationships, and you do.

Don’t dwell on what will happen if you do this for yourself, instead listen to your instincts and follow what you feel is best for you

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, don’t let yourself be the group gossip as you are feeling way too comfortable around friends. This can lead you into territory that you should not venture into.

You may feel as though you need to clear the air by sharing more details that really should not be said. While it’s good (and rare) to be an open book, be sure that the circumstances match what it is that you say.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, while others are taking the day off, you may be occupied with work related matters.

This could put a real damper on your romantic life. You may not have any energy to do anything but crash when you get home after work.

However it’s important for you to have balance in your life. If you can’t get together with your partner, take a rain check, and plan for another day. It’s good to have something to look forward to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it’s a spiritual day for you and you may feel a close connection with a person in your life.

If you are single, go out or check online for dating opportunities. Searching for love can be fun for you.

You may find your soulmate and someone that you connect with instantly. Time can feel like it has never passed with a new friend. Who knows? Tonight, you could be out having lots of fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, sometimes people don’t play fair when they’re in the game of love.

Today someone could be stabbing you in the back when you least expect it.

This is when you start to evaluate your entire life and wonder why you are always putting people first when you should consider your own needs. Take the lesson and run, Libra. Begin to see the world as a place where you must care of yourself when it makes sense for everyone including you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, here you are thinking that everything in your relationship is peachy keen, but a friend can give you a little insight into your relationship that you had missed on your own.

It can be hard to know and accept that your partner isn’t as happy as they make themselves out to be.

This can be perplexing, but it's nothing that you can’t solve by being a little bit upfront. You may have to pry them to open up. But, sometimes these are the things you have to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, as the saying goes; you teach people how to treat you', and you may find it refreshing to know that this advice works.

Where there’s areas of disrespect in your love life, set a boundary. Be brave enough to say that you won’t tolerate certain things in your life anymore.

It will be hard at first, but in the end, once your partner gets the hint, things will get better quickly

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn. It’s amazing what a little me-time can do to restore your energy.

You deserve to go out in the fresh air and to enjoy some sunshine. Even if you’re single and will dine alone, treat yourself. Find something that you enjoy doing and indulge. You deserve all the good things in life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, be sure to keep your phone on lock as someone may be trying to figure out your secrets.

Distrust can undermine even the most intimate and sacred relationship. While you may have nothing to hide, someone may still be thinking that you do.

Instead of leaving things to chance, protect your information so to avoid having it exploited by watchful eyes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a long car ride with your partner can lead to interesting conversations.

You may find it fun to do a question and answer with your mate to learn more about how they think.

This is a great time for you to get to know your relationship a little bit better. Although you may not like everything you hear, the truth always sets you free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.