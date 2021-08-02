Your daily horoscope for August 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

We are headed for a busy day, mentally, physically, and emotionally.

The Sun is in Leo. The Moon is in Gemini.

The Sun will sextile the Moon in Gemini bringing a lot of mental energy to the day.

The Moon will harmonize with Saturn on Tuesday. This is a clear sign that it's best to practice good listening skills instead of being the first to speak.

If your birthday is August 3:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are naturally popular, dynamic and uplifting. No matter what trouble you face, you always find a way to make something good happen from it.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American entrepreneur Martha Stewart and singer Tony Bennett.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, August 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love to talk about all the things you're going to have one day, but when you speak of these things to your partner or family, it may be fearful and confusing to them.

You're going to be disruptive to their mindset at times today, and it's not because there's something wrong with them or there's anything wrong with you.

It has a lot to do with ambition, and not everyone is going to understand what motivates you to be dissatisfied with the way things are when your life appears to be altogether already.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big changes at home may feel like a personal attack to you, Taurus.

You may get bad news about something in your life that you did not expect. It can cause you to feel a lot of stress and you may need to ask for a time out at work.

Make room in your life for inconveniences. Everyone gets them, and when it's your turn, show yourself the same compassion that you give to others when you are the observer.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

An answer to prayer may come your way, and the experience of knowing the universe has come through for you can be surreal. You are in a cycle where your psychic energy is at a peak, and so is your intuition.

So when you feel is though somethings spiritual is nudging you to go in a certain direction or to be curious and ask more questions than usual, don't deny yourself the experience. There are forces at work and they are here to guide you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes loaning money to a friend does not work out well for anyone and it can cause a wedge in the relationship to form.

A friend who may have held onto an item of value could have caused you to cut a them out of your life because of it, but this week you may be surprised when they come back not only to return the item but to ask you for forgiveness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Keep an eye on your emails and office memos. A change at work could have an impact on how you do things. You don't want to be the one who is unaware of something so important because you were caught up on other matters.

Stay connected mentally during long meetings as you may also be inclined to miss an important statement spoken directly to you. Whatever you can do to remain alert and awake is best.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You need closure right now, and may not feel that you have the power to cut ties yourself. Practicing the act of letting go can be helpful to you.

You understand the nature of humans, so if you decide to stop stirring the pot and engaging with an individual who is toxic, they may decide you're no fun to bother any longer and exit your life to find drama that they can create elsewhere.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's amazing when a friend thinks of you during a difficult time and you may find that you become the recipient of someone's generosity. This could be related to a well or some sort of secret inheritance where you are listed as the recipient.

This may not become information to you directly, but one day down the road you may discover that someone was thinking highly of you and thought of your future as they were thinking about their death.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Someone could be promoted at your job, and this changes the relationship you have with that individual.

This could lead to the introduction of new supervisors into the workplace, or perhaps a partnership such as a merger between your business and another could take place affecting the way that you do business this week. Be adaptable and try to help the process along as best that you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Prayer and meditation often improve a person's mental health. And, you may be needing some stress relief because of an unexplainable situation is taking place in your life.

While you may not subscribe to the belief of a higher power manipulating situations or circumstances, now is not the time to turn your back on anything that can help you feel more in control of your life.

What you need are things to reduce your feelings of anxiety so that you remain optimistic.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

An important conversation needs to be had this week. Your relationship with a romantic partner looks bright. You may be facing a decision about whether or not you want to live in different places or combine your household.

This can be a tough choice to make, and if you are thinking about marriage, perhaps a prenuptial agreement should be taken into consideration. Bring it up if you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A disruptive situation involving parents or your friends from childhood could hit home for you right now.

You may be sensing something that requires you to pick up the phone and give someone a call. If you have a particular individual that keeps coming to your mind, this is not the time to brush it off but instead to reach out and connect for a moment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are finally getting back to the basics when it comes to your health, especially your emotional and mental well-being.

Talking about the past can still give you a little bit of anxiousness, but the good news is that as you continue to open up about past problems that you have faced you also begin to move toward strength and resilience.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.