Love Horoscope For Tuesday, July 27, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 27, 2021.

Love gets assertive as the planet of communication enters the Leo zodiac sign.

The Sun, Mars and Mercury in Leo make love a statement that others see and fire signs in particular want to feel authentically.

Now with practical Venus in Virgo relationships become more vocal and people who are dating or married are inclined to really say what it is that they want.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love has taken a practical tone, and although you're kind of bored by it right now, it works so you deal with it.

Venus in Virgo emphasizes work, so Aries, pick a labor of love to dedicate your whole heart to. You'll feel good about it, especially if your love life is on hold.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love it when Venus is in Virgo because you spend more time focused on your home, doing things for it and around it.

There are lots of ways to say I love you and that's by going the extra mile when needed (not asked). It means so much about how you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Try to be kind when you can. You may not be able to get along with everyone, but you can be civil when necessary, and that is a good thing.

You have to make things work in your relationship with your family, and yet there can be tensions threatening to pull you apart.

You can look toward the areas you do agree to see if you can find common ground that builds more bridge and less gap.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money cannot buy love, but it can contribute to your happiness and to your overall relationship.

You may be feeling that you have to be a little more protective about the family budget today. Send a gentle reminder to your sweetie to watch the budget as you don't want them to be upset due to an overdraft.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be proud of who you are and what you have to offer. Even if you feel as though you've not accomplished enough to compete with others for dates and to meet people, you have.

Sometimes you go through a dry patch in dating, but eventually things start to shine again. This week, lots of attention from a secret admire could lead to a fun night out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes a person will show you a side to them that you never thought you would see. You try not to hold any anger or resentment but it's tough to forget what just happened, and you cannot.

The day is long for you, Virgo, and even though it's a struggle, you may want to focus on forgiveness as you make other choices for your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are one of the lucky ones. It's such a wonderful feeling to fall in love with your best friend.

You know each other better than anyone else, and you feel comfort in knowing that your relationship has been through so much already. Nothing can tear you apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want to be with someone who shows you respect, and that you respect back in return.

The idea of letting down your standards for the sake of love does not appeal to you.

You'd rather be alone than to be with someone who is there but not really paying attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love is such a spiritual matter, and even though you know in your heart that you can, there may be something transformative for you taking place.

You may find that you have to really let go and not worry about the future. Things fall into place because that's where they are supposed to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be patient, things take time. People share parts of themselves but not always.

You may have to ask thoughtful questions and to be patient to get a loved one to open up. But it's not impossible if you show them you love who they are without any judgment of what they think.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ultimatums never work and when you are given one you're swift to walk away and say 'no more'.

You may find it necessary to end a relationship with a person who doesn't appreciate the good in you. And , what's changed is that now you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There will be a lot of work to do to rebuild trust, but with a little time, patience and honesty, it can be done.

It won't be impossible, but it will require so much from you in time and energy.

Be sure that this is worth it and. you want to be with this person for the long haul as things have a tendency to change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.