Love Horoscope For Thursday, July 22, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 22, 2021.

A new 30 day solar season begins.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer entering Leo. The Moon will be in Capricorn.

Venus, the planet of love will oppose Jupiter, the planet of growth making it hard to get what you want without working for it.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Thursday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're a bit distracted when it comes to love, Aries. You have personal things that require nearly all of your attention, yet there's also a nagging sense that you're missing out on something, too.

This could be your desire to connect with someone on a spiritual level, as business can leave you feeling empty. You need to stay grounded, and this could be accomplished by spending a little tie with someone special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Happiness in love can be so contagious except when it is not. Your new relationship can be making waves with your friends who want you to succeed in love.

But at the same time, the more content you are, the more they are reminded of their own singleness, and it can be a tough time for everyone. Eventually, people do adjust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are fairly business with work you have to do at your house.

Family demands seem to ask for more of you than you have the capacity to give.

Work can be the primary reason why it's so hard for you to be where your heart is. Your desire is to be closer to home, but duty calls.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's so sweet and fulfilling when you can connect down to a soul-level with someone over conversation and coffee. Your mind and your soul are wide open to bear it all.

Yes, even introverted you wants to talk and share to bring such a higher level of intimate connection. The beautiful thing about sharing transparently is that you get to learn from each other and grow more deeply in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Blending families and pooling resources is a big deal, Leo, and you're open to doing it out of love. Venus opposite Jupiter makes the possibility of moving in together or talking about sharing property with a mate more likely. Look for an apartment together or start shopping for real estate properties.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's you against the world, and perhaps even your mate. You may feel pitched against the one you love over a disagreement. Try to find the middle ground and seek ways to practice peace when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is supposed to feel good, Libra, and when it leaves you feeling like you're stuck or not in control of your life, it can give you a strong sense of disinterest or disappointment.

The value of what you do much come with some sort of benefit or you may doubt if it's worth your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Falling in love with your best friend? Love that is platonic and just starting out in a friendship could feel like there is potential for more.

Try out a little romance. Flirt a bit. See if the feelings are reciprocal and then make your connection official.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You deserve more, Sagittarius. Respect, care and concern go a long way with the person you love.

You may feel as though these traits are worth their weight in gold, especially from people whom you live with who may tend to take you for granted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A romance novel with foreign settings can be the thing that you need this week.

A simple nigh curled up with a book that whisks you away into your imagination can be the perfect ending to night, and it doesn't matter if you're single or married.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may feel like your generosity is being tested and you may resist passing the emotional exam.

You may be asked to do a little more than your share of the relationship, and a how you feel about sharing more of yourself could be an indicator of the health of your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be happy, Pisces. Choose someone who makes you want to be a better person. If your significant other sways you to lower your standards or makes you feel as though you're losing out on other things in comparison to spending time together, it may be time to evaluate the entire relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.