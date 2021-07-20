Love Horoscope For Wednesday, July 21, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 21, 2021.

The Sun spends it's final full day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and we feel the intensity of a new solar season on the horizon.

Venus leaves the sign of Leo to enter pragmatic and practical Virgo, and we turn our hearts toward work, health, and matters that make sense - even if our heart is involved.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Wednesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

In the name of love, you are the supreme defender of your family today. You are feeling fiercely protective of things that threaten your home life.

You may find yourself really tuned in to what's going on in your world and that of those around you making you aware of much-needed changes that are necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are walking your talk this week, Taurus, and you want to be respected for the things you say and do.

For you, right now, love is more than just an emotion. It's an action, and you are the one taking deliberate steps to love, and even if others have dropped the ball, you won't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You aren't one to pinch pennies or to make a big deal out of expenses when the budget is tight and it feels like you're short on cash or that there may be problems coming up related to money.

However, there will be a need to discuss what your budget should look like with your partner, and if anyone is going to have to approach the conversation it will have to be you, Gemini.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are a loving person, and when you say those three words your feelings are expressed with truth and deep emotion. So, for you to go through doubt or to say that you're unsure is a big deal.

However, it's important for you to allow yourself to feel uncertain at times. Don't let someone else gaslight you into thinking things are all in your mind. You feel what you feel for a reason, and you need to be firm about your convictions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The past has a funny way of creeping back up once you felt that you had dealt with it.

A text message or a person who brings a negative blotch to your history back into the present through an unkind word or conversation can have you emotionally reeling when you thought it was over. You may experience some pangs of hurt and feeling like you did back then, but don't allow it.

Just because someone else is unwilling to let something go does not mean that you have to live in the past. If you have your regrets, say so, but don't let it cripple you today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Leave it up to a good friend to be the one who cheers you on during your time of need or gives you a reason to feel better about your future.

You need these types of people in your life when you're going through a breakup or starting to have doubts about whether or not you'd meet someone new.

Lean on their loving words, especially when dating is hard or you're going through a tough patch in a current relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Work can have you feeling like there is little room for love and a lot of responsibilities weighing you down.

You have a strong sense of duty and responsibility, and you may not have a lot of time for extra things right now.

But because you're so pressed for time in your schedule, try to make things work. Even if it's just a few minutes throughout the day to connect with the ones that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love is part spiritual and part emotional for you, and right now, you want to explore what it means to be in a deep relationship with another person.

You are in tune with all the facets of love and it may be hard to comprehend it all.

The blindfold has been removed and you can see what was hidden, perhaps realizing that you love someone more than you had imagined.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The perfect match is so close to you. You may meet them online or through a friend.

You may have been looking for such a long time, and are ready to give up, but don't.

A little more effort in your pursuit of love and happiness can take you further than you ever dreamed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It would be nice if the day could be full of romantic things, but sometimes you have to make it work.

Doing errands with your loved one or going out and catching up over busy work or during a lunch break may have to be what happens.

When life is just too chaotic for you to grab some alone time with your sweetheart, you may have to multitask to be together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A little bit of romance will go a long way.

You aren't always one to show off how you feel, but you may be open to simple public displays of affection including holding hands, and sharing hugs in front of others.

You are ready to come out in the open to let others see that you're in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you've been looking at places to move in with your partner, this may be a great time to look at houses or apartments to put an offer in or to sign a contract.

It has been hard to find the perfect place, but your luck can turn around and what you need is found and you beat out other's bids.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.