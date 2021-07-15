Love Horoscope For Friday, July 16, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 16, 2021.

Cancer season is almost over, and soon we will be feeling the energy of passionate (and stubborn Leo).

Amazing things start to happen when the Moon spends the day in Libra.

Libra is ruled by Venus, and she brings an extra dose of love and compassion to all zodiac signs throughout the day.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Friday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take it slow, Aries. You're just getting back into things, and trust must be earned, not given freely.

Especially when meeting someone new, you will want to exercise caution. It may seem counterintuitive to make someone earn your trust, it's helps you to see how much they care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Listen to your inner voice, Taurus. It gives you wisdom that you need at just the right time.

Even in love there is a life purpose, and your relationship can either block you from your journey or support you as you fulfill it. Don't ignore what your heart is trying to say.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your heart will always guide you to the place where you want to be. Discipline yourself and try not to let your feelings get the best of you.

Set a goal for your life and if your relationship goals don't match or hold you back from your truth, do what you know you need to do to bring things around again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love was made to be free, Cancer. Have empathy for people who seem to be trapped in loveless relationships or in unhappy situations.

You might think it's easy to just leave as you judge them for their choices. But there are lots of situations that have more than one story to it. Know yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You make your own happiness, Leo. You can choose to uphold your self-worth or allow your esteem to fall when some is unkind.

Within yourself are all the things you need to be happy, and it's not a power that you should give away to another person to do for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Acceptance is key to love, Virgo. When you dislike something about yourself, how do you react.

The way you love yourself is a sign on how you will care for others. If you are constantly trying to change who you are, how will you get people to believe it when you say that they are perfect for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Break away from judgment, Libra. Intuition is a powerful force that you are able to grasp well as an air sign.

Your instincts are constantly talking to you, and you may not understand all that you are feeling, but with time and attention you'll be better equipped to handle your love life wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Imagine the possibilities, Scorpio. So many good things can come your way when it comes to love.

You have endless options and there are choices that help you to grow as a person, and to be the type of lover you have always wanted to be.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Nourish your soul, Sagittarius. The first step to lightening your spirit is to let go of anger, pain and guilt.

You may still be holding on to pain from a past relationship. If you're ever going to move on with a new love, you may want to work on yourself first.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may not be with someone anymore, but that does not mean you didn't learn something of value.

Although the ending was painful, maybe you can find something to laugh about when you reflect on the situation. Instead of looking at the negatives you experienced, focus on the positives.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Think positive when it comes to what you want in life. You manifest your reality emotionally with your thoughts.

Even in your body, holding anything against an X is also carrying negative energy within you. To heal yourself, forgive what you could not control and look forward to the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Let love replace fear, Pisces. Sometimes you become afraid of love because the fear helps you to avoid taking a risk. But, you don't want to miss out on the rest of your life.

Instead of saying experience made you afraid, retrain your mind to say, experience has made you stronger and smarter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.