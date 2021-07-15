Your daily horoscope for July 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Sun will be in the sign of Cancer until July 22nd, and the next few days begins to intensify with matters centering around the home.

The Moon encourages balance in social justice matters. We are interested in fairness as it completes a transit through the zodiac sign of Libra.

If your birthday is on July 16, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You love adventure and enjoy taking risks. You find exploration fun and are always intrigued by fresh ideas.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday with American actor Will Ferrell and singer, actress and dancer Ginger Rogers.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of marriage and partnership, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your friendship circle things start to feel like hurry up to wait.

So be prepared mentally for some drama that leaves you feeling like you would rather be alone. You may feel pulled in two different directions when it comes to your love life.

On one side, you want to do something with the person you love, but on the other, you want to find a way to include your friendships. While you can compromise, there may still be difficulty figuring out who does what and when.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of work and health, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your career and social status you may feel a lot of stress.

A stressful day is up ahead, and this is not something that an extra cup of coffee can help you to get through. You're going to need to be tenacious, and you may find yourself having to make changes that ruffle the feathers of some, but also elate the emotions of others.

You are playing the part of the 'bad guy' and even though it's not easy, it will get you some place in your career soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of creativity and passion, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your higher learning, and this can be a productive time for you.

Think creativity. You are so used to doing things yourself, that if you needed to let go and relax a little bit, you might not know what to do with all your spare time.

Right now, it's important to listen to sensibility. If your instincts tell you something isn't right or it's off, then listen to your body's language.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and family, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your shared resources there's a bit of adjusting that needs to be done.

Good news will come through for you in a way that you did not expect. While you are working hard, your loved one may have a landslide of positive luck that could include money.

A bonus or a reimbursement can make tonight be one where you can enjoy yourselves to celebrate. Have a phone number ready for you to set up reservations to a place you can enjoy and have a celebratory drink.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication and local travel, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your commitments, and you could get off on the wrong foot or a great start.

The words that you need to say may feel like they are stuck at the tip of your tongue.

You have so much to communicate and yet, there's a bit of holding back, for good reason. You have to make some tough decisions, so be sure that you know what you want so when you ask you're certain.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your daily responsibilities, you need to pay attention.

Be smart. It's one thing to buy the tools you need to get a project completed, but it's another thing to trow money at a problem hoping that it will improve itself.

You need to be strategic, and not let the cares or concerns of another person or group deserve your peace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of identity, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your creativity. Let your imagination flow and your artistic side come out to play, you have to really decide what it is that you want from life.

When you have forgotten about who you are inside and what it is that you like to do, playing is one of the ways to heal and recover joy. Do something that allows your inner child to break free.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your home and the family, you will feel like there's a lot to work through.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

There are times when family can be at odds with one another, and when this happens, it feels worse than when an enemy strikes.

You may feel so hurt that people you have loved aren't there for you any longer. It's time to try and be as self-sufficient as possible, if not for yourself, but for others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friendships, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your communication, you may need to be extra careful.

Even though you may be in touch with your friends, the timing to speak freely can be off.

You might find it hard to complete intimate conversations until after this weekend is over. Plan a date that's just to clear the energy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career and social status, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your money and personal property, you will want to remain sharp minded and clear.

It's not what you own but what owns you, Capricorn. You are valued, even though no one says it often enough. You are learning to let go of expectations, and the need to get approval from others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of higher learning and spiritual growth, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your identity, you will want to understand who you are and why.

There's something spiritual to the day when you're able to share time with others. The collective energy helps you to reconnect with your sense of purpose.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources, while the Moon will trine Saturn, activating your hidden enemies, you will want to watch your back.

Avoid gossip. Chit-chat can lead you to overexpose your thoughts and plans with others. You may unintentionally make yourself more vulnerable than you'd like.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.