Love Horoscope For Monday, July 12, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 12, 2021.

Mercury is now officially in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and it's time to wear your heart on your sleeve as your heart is tender during this astrological transit.

Even though the planet of love, Venus, and the planet of desire, Mars, are in the zodiac sign of Leo - being tender and thoughtful are who we ought to be during the last two weeks of Cancer season.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Emotionally, your heart is ready to burst with love that's both fiery and unpredictable.

While the Moon is in Leo it joins Mar and Venus there are intense emotions that come into play for you and all your relationships.

This is not a time to be reactive, Aries, although it will be tough for you to navigate all your emotional energy for the next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Put your fighter fists down, Taurus. Family is your place of pride right now. You may feel deeply committed to your parents, relatives and everyone that you consider to be one of your kin.

During the Moon in Leo conjunct Venus and Mars, you're fiercely protective, and prepared to fight any battle your loved ones will face, at home or with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't argue, even though you might enjoy a little banter right now. There are too many planets bringing emotional intensity to your sector of communication.

The Moon, Venus, and Mars can have you speaking with conviction and passion to and with the people you love, but they won't be able to hear the feelings behind your words if it sounds like you're yelling or excited in a way that is more assertive than usual

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's so easy to get into a quarrel over money, and you might be slightly more possessive than you typically are.

The Moon in Leo conjuncts with Mars and Venus in your sector of personal property, and even though you tend to be generous whenever you can be, there will be a watchful eye with people that you worry are using you or not treating you fairly when you give them the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in your sign is a wonderful time to fine tune goals and to think about the future. With Venus and Mars working their magic in your sign, too, you can tap into love or anger to fuel your actions.

If you've been waiting for a reason to do something personal or to go out and try something new with your loved one, this is the perfect week to try something new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are a slightly more sensitive with the Moon in Leo.

With your sector of hidden enemies activated, your intuition is on high alert, and you can tell when someone is being sincere or simply trying to get a rise out of you for the sake of being hurtful.

Anyone who has pushed your buttons in the past will find that doing so twice is not a smart idea. You're likely to put them into their place - swiftly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It sometimes takes a friend to remind you of your value after a breakup or when you've lost yourself to a love that didn't work out.

The Moon entering your sector of friendships is an ideal time for you to rediscover your strength again.

You may have forgotten how brave you can be, but the people that love you know, and you can borrow their confidence in you until you're feeling more like yourself again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Falling in love is less work than doing damage control with an X once you've fallen out of it.

You might find it easier to just bury your head into work and ignore the gossip or negativity being spread because of your recent breakup.

You could add in a little detail to clear your name from anything negative, or you could choose to not fan the flames and focus on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You learn from people you love, and then you start to outgrow each other sometimes.

You are at a place where your love may not be enough for what you want in your life. So, you're ready to start branching out and the feeling grows when the Moon enters Leo where Venus and Mars are.

You are driven to change and to grow, and for that reason being held back just doesn't fit in with the picture you have of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Something changes for you this week, and it can start with an intimate disclosure. Having someone open up to you, even if it's just for a moment can be so meaningful to you right now.

You are receptive to the emotional and spiritual growth that it takes to share secrets about the past. So, when a friend or loved one bares their soul, you take notice, and it really makes an impression that lasts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The status of your love life isn't always a priority but this week, you may be focused quite heavily on where things are in your life and what you need to do to change anything that's not working.

You are awakened by the need for love, attention and affection from others when the Moon transits Leo. You may not say it as often as others do, but you want that someone special to be in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The work of love needs to be a priority, Pisces. If you've been feeling like you're a wall flower lately, then do something. The person who has the power to change how things happen is you.

Don't be shy or timid. Get out there and start showing up for your life, and if that means putting yourself out there online or just hinting to friends that you'd love to go out on a blind date, then why not?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.