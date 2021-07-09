Your daily horoscope for July 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Moon will enter the vivacious zodiac sign of Leo bringing a high level of intensity to the day.

The Moon will harmonize with Pluto in Capricorn, and the day is perfect for asserting yourself during tough situations.

The Sun remains in the sign of Cancer, and there are lots of business where our lives are concerned.

The Sun remains conjunct with the Moon, so starting something new is still underway.

The Sun will also speak with Mars, so prepare for an emotional day.

If your birthday is on July 10, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are steady and determined. You have a strong sense of confidence and uniqueness.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include Serbian-American inventor and engineer, Nikola Tesla and American actress, Jessica Simpson.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Carve your own way, Aries. You've got ideas, and just because you've been shot down in the past doesn't mean you should give up.

The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of passion and creativity.

Go back to the drawing board. You'll figure out what someone will want to try, even if it takes you a little while longer than you had wanted.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's no place like your own space, Taurus. You've lived like a nomad long enough, and it's time to stake your claim.

The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of home and the family.

Look into a real estate investment, or if that's not in your budget, perhaps a move to a place that you really love is on the horizon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Speak up, Gemini. You were not made to remain quietly observant.

You've got so much to be proud about. The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of communication.

Being vocal and open comes naturally to you, so when you feel like you should say something or write what you're thinking, you ought to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Soon, you'll be making the big bucks, Cancer. The job market is open, and it's only a matter of time that the deal you need will come your way.

The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of money and personal property, and when the cash starts to flow remember to save, save, save, and invest into things that you know will be worth having.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Know yourself, Leo. It's important to remain connected with the person you were meant to be.

The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of identity, and life has a way of confusing you, but this is nothing that you should not address right away.

Get back in tune with yourself. You'll be so much happier when you're authentic.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Call people out, Virgo. They need to know you see what's happening.

The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies. But they don't have to remain under the radar.

After a certain point, it's good for you to let the obstacles and toxic people in your life see that you're not as oblivious to what's going on. You're also unwilling to go down without a fight.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be bold about what you want from people, Libra. It's time that the giver gets something back in return.

The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of friendship. This is no time to worry about whether or not you'll be imposing.

If you are in a position where you need help, that's what being friends is all about. If not, then what's the point to the relationships after all?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are going places, Scorpio. You need to keep plugging away until you land the big win. The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status.

Keep your chin up, and don't let the day-to-day routines of life stop you from reaching the top of your career. The things you're doing now may not be what you want to do your whole life, but you're in the game.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be a student of life, and when you feel like you've learned everything, find something new to work on. The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning.

And, Sagittarius, it's so important to be an educated person - even if you're not getting what you need from a formal school. Read. Watch more 'how to' videos. Fill your free time with information that builds your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It takes a big heart to give things away. Giving up what is yours is going to take a lot of courage. You have to release the fear of not having.

The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of shared resources. Use this time to address any residue of a scarcity mindset. The universe is all about abundance, and you need to be, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Being tied to something or someone is a huge step. You don't want to give up your freedom, Aquarius, and you shouldn't.

There's a lot to learn about the meaning of unity, and when the Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of commitment, you can redefine what it means to be in a relationship - with yourself, with others, and with the things in your life that you are dedicated to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's been a long week, and the energy to get everything on your list done may not be there. But, you've got to make it happen, Pisces. People are depending on you.

The Moon enters the sign of Leo, your solar house of daily duties, and there's fire energy available to help you push through today.

You can get through all that you've got on your list, even if it feels impossible for you to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.