Love Horoscope For Tuesday, July 6, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmittersshares how current astrological events affect you on July 6, 2021.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and this solar season lasts until July 22nd, 2021.

Cancer season brings attention to the home and familiarity. But, there's a little bit of tension taking place on Tuesday that affects your love horoscope.

Both Venus and Mars continues to conjunct in the sign of Leo, and they both oppose Saturn in Aquarius.

This brings a need to restructure things involving love, and it can be a confusing time for all.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have to comprise, too, sometimes. Love should not be one-sided. Venus in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius and this makes for an interesting tension between passion and a want for more with a friend or someone you love. You'll figure things out, but not without a little bit of work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius and you come to terms with how you feel about family and the energy or effort you're willing to put into it right now. There are a lot of things happening in your world, and there may be a need to make adjustments on mindset and what you feel your life should be at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love and friendship are such a wonderful pair, and you may discover that your closest bond is experienced within your platonic relationships. This can happen more than you anticipate when Venus in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. You may be changing social circles, and soon will learn the real value of partnership - especially when you have people in your corner with no strings attached.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money is a replaceable thing. What you can never replace is your love and your relationships. Venus in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius and this brings a lot of awareness into your day. Through the day-to-day life experiences you share, you see what is reciprocated and what is not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in your sign opposes Saturn in Aquarius, and this can foster power struggles in your key love and platonic relationships. There may be a reason why you are going through so much. Apathy or a sense that your life is not yours to control can be topics you need to consider more closely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius brings up the fact that you may not know the extent of someone's situation. It's ideal to be sensitive to others as you may find out someone you love is going through much more than you had realized. Compassion is needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Fear in love is a normal part of the process when you fall in love. You learn to face your demons when you feel the pull of the unknown against your emotions. You learn to find the benefit of bravery, especially if you have to muster much more courage than usual to exhibit your own feelngs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Being with someone does not mean you won't ever be lonely. Sometimes you'll feel more by yourself when with another person. It's best to get comfortable being with yourself no matter what your situation may be. That is the lesson today's Venus oppose Saturn brings into your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Regret is part of the human experience. When you are sad about love you lost or a relationship that didn't go the way you hoped, remind yourself that things are often protection from a situation that you might not have been able to handle, and so you were removed from it. Something else that's better for your heart is just around the corner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus opposite Saturn brings ego to the surface, and you have to address your way of thinking. It's never good to envy someone for the things that they have that you think you would want. Not all things are the same. What will be yours has to take time to enter your life, or else you may not appreciate it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus opposite Saturn in your sign is a lesson in putting your wants and needs into perspective. Peacefulness and a sense of joy are experiences in a relationship that help you to know that yours is real. If yours if filled with strife, fighting and arguing, you don't need to stay there. Your life is worth so much more than what you give yourself credit for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're someone's person, and they love you. To trust someone with your feelings is a great act of courage and boldness. To be the one that someone trusts is a statement of confidence that also lets you know how valued you are. Right now, the work of love is hard, but worth it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.