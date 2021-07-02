Love Horoscope For Saturday, July 3, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 3, 2021.

The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Taurus on Saturday, so we have matters of the home, family, and our money rising to the surface asking for us to pay attention.

Mars, the planet of passion and motivation is in Leo, and it continues to create a bit of havoc for Venus, Mercury, and it impacts us all in strong ways.

The emotional energies trigger reactiveness in fire signs, and for some water signs, there can be tears.

How will your love horoscope be impacted on Saturday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While you're open for excitement in love, the next few days can be more drama than even you are comfortable with.

Things shake up in love in unpredictable ways for the next few days while Mars squares Uranus in Taurus.

While you may truly hope for a stress reliever, try not to use retail therapy as a means to feel better about situations that cause you to feel unempowered. Respond in healthier ways and ones that make sense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Home can be a stressful place right now while Mars in Leo squares Uranus in your sign.

You may feel the need to start making big, swooping changes that have are a-typical for you.

This is a make or break time for you, and should you feel the need to make decisions without consulting others, expect some kickback that doesn't last but feels powerful for the next week or two.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While you love a good debate or two, even you may find arguing a big overrated while Mars is squaring Uranus.

It's your enemy sector that is activated and it's hard to avoid the tension in all areas of your life, particularly key relationships. While you may be open to hearing all sides, some of what you're told can be skewed.

Be sure to check facts, and even if you want to give someone the benefit of the doubt because you love them, still - check to see that what you agree to is nothing that you'll regret later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

No matter how much you love people, it's a rare relationship where friendship and money mix.

Lending to someone short-term can come up in conversation, but Cancer, you may want to note in your mind that you're OK with not getting it back. Your love may be enough to handle a promise left unfulfilled because life happens.

A handshake may not be enough to get your note paid in full later. So, make sure whatever you decide to do, your conscience is clear if it does not work out as planned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Work and obligations can get in the way of your love life. Long hours may still need to be clocked in despite the three-day weekend up ahead.

During these circumstances, your ego and desire not to be told what to do can rear its ugly head.

The truth is that you may feel disrespected, and a conversation to clear the air about how you feel can help relieve the tension.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You learn to live with clear-cut boundaries and less want for what you can't get from othes.

Your desire to have a trusting relationship with someone can be misplaced, and it's time to reassess your interaction with each other.

During the next few days, if you're dating, be cautious with what you say or share. Get to know someone better before opening up, especially if you've only met for the first time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your friendships are so special to you, which is why you'd give your shirt off of your back when needed.

You are in a powerful position to be charitable, even if it is only on an emotional level.

Your giving nature and protective stance for the underdog helps you to share love without getting hurt in the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are plenty of important things that you can do right now to improve a key relationship, but your ego needs to be nursed first, and a blunt to your feelings can make it hard to overcome wounds that run deep.

Your desire to be close can come at odds with your need for change during Mars in Leo square Uranus. It may be wise to wait and let yourself heal a little bit before jumping into anything that can hurt your heart more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your perception of self versus what you think others think of you is intensified, and you may feel like testing the waters to see who it is that you can trust.

Making slight adjustments in your day can be helpful without causing too much drama.

Focus on your needs and wants. Do things with yourself, and try your best not to blow up another person's phone just because you miss them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It can be romantic and sweet to open up to someone in an intimate way. You may be the hearer of a difficult story by someone you care about.

Prepare to feel angry, but also to experience some sense of relief that your relationship has come to a level where you're able to bear it all without worrying about whether or not the love is still there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Invest time in building a home life that you love. You have a beautiful weekend to do things that cultivate a sense of safety and security despite all life's changes.

This is a wonderful season of bonding over simple things that you love to do with another person. It doesn't have to be a romantic endeavor, but one that you feel works with your deepest needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Focus on your emotional health, Pisces. There comes a time when you just need to sit down with your thoughts and get into your inner world.

Listen to what your spirit has to tell you. Allow your mind to clear itself of any negative energy that you may still carry from a love that went wrong in the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.