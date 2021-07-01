Love Horoscope For Friday, July 2, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 2, 2021.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer on Friday. The Moon spends the day in Aries.

Venus continues to remain in the sign of Leo, and her work with Mars grows more intense.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love can feel like an uphill climb, and without a little bit of encouragement, you could be ready to throw in the towel and call it quits

. It's not that you have to have things your way, you're willing to compromise.

But the day could have you asking, "What for what?" and that's where the problems start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

These complications aren't wanted in your life, but you may be willing to learn from them and try things out.

Not all things are equal, and your need for oneness has hit the radar. When you discover that you and your partner do not think the same or like similar things, it can be shocking and slightly off-putting. Perhaps even a dealbreaker.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's hard to hide things from you, Gemini.

Hesitation or a problem could arise causing you to wonder if things are OK in your relationship.

It's always good to check in with your partner to see how they're adjusting to the changes impacting your current love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Some days are better than others, Cancer.

You may feel like the situation has gotten out of control, and want to stop it before it goes any further.

Breakups are tough emotionally, and if you have shared a lot of things, it's hard to just break it off and move on. Maybe give it one more try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Challenges are part of the plan, Leo, and love may be a four-letter word to some, but for you, it's so much more than that.

You are doubting, and if you don't hear or see your partner's feelings in action or words, then you may think it's time to part ways. What's in it for you becomes the big question.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You will bend over backward for the person you love, Virgo. But this is where you draw the line in the sand and wait to see if they cross it.

You need and deserve just as much respect as anyone else, so for now, you may not be asking for it bluntly, but you are expecting things to improve and if not, call it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Stone cold is not a word you thought would ever describe your feelings, but that's where you are now, and it's not a place you want to stay.

This could be the week where you finally decide enough is enough and determine that you're ready for big changes, even if it's you who has to initiate the conflict.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need some restorative moments, Scorpio.

Home may be where the heart is, but for now, you need a little bit of space from family, friends ... everyone, just so you can gather your thoughts.

A little bit of self-love and some TLC is exactly what your heart and your body needs.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A little bit goes a long way when it comes to words. It's not what a person speaks but often they greet you and make you feel at ease.

After a long work week, you'll be searching for that connection with your partner, and if you can't get the time in, sadness could creep in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Problems are everywhere, and when you have to come home to them, too, it's hard to handle.

No one likes to argue over money and finances, and it's time to wave the white flag of surrender and come up with a solution that will enhance your life.

Things take time and a peaceful approach can be what you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Being bold can feel like it's for 'other people' but even your more analytical and interesting mind can use some TLC socializing outside of work.

Plan something engaging with your partner or a friend. Make the day a memory that's scrapbook-worthy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The past has finally found its tomb and you no longer are a slave to the emotions that stopped you from experiencing true love.

You needed this healing time. Now, you're ready for better things, including new love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.