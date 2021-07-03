Your daily horoscope for July 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

There's a lot of instability affecting your daily horoscope this Sunday, and it prompts change that is promising for the future.

The Moon, which is the symbol of our emotional energy will spend the day in the zodiac sign of stubborn Taurus.

Uranus harmonizes with the Moon, which encourages us to find the rainbow in every storm.

But we have to go through some things first before that happens.

The Moon will square several planets: Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Mars, the planet of war and determination, and Saturn, the planet of structure.

The pressure will be on us all as we strive to figure out what reactions are best when we feel all the weight of the world on our shoulders.

If your birthday is on July 4, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are emotional, intense, and kind. You love without restriction and are generous with what you have.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American rapper and songwriter Post Malone, American lawyer Calvin Coolidge, and television personality Geraldo Rivera.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, July 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Financial matters can change unexpectedly. From wrongly processed bill pays to payments getting lost in the transfer, what should go smoothly may not happen in the way it ought to be.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of money.

Don't try to push or take control of things until this energy passes. But do take notes on what to look into later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your desire to self-improve can be wonky, and it can feel like you aren't going to get too much done. Your life is a bit disorganized, and you'll want to regain some sense of control by reacting strongly.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of personal development.

Do a mini-self evaluation to review what you want in your life right now. When chaos shows up, remind yourself that it's a way to build character.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are days when life feels ify.

You don't know who to trust right now. Things are causing. you to reshift your focus and to avoid problems that you did not cause or create.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of enemies.

And it's so important to embrace this chapter of your life. You're being invited to clean your emotional house. So, don't try to hang on to what is toxic and needs to go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Trying to get in touch with friends to make plans will be more like herding cats. You may not be able to get everyone together or on the same page, as hard as you are willing to try.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of friendships.

Things aren't always as simple as you want or need them to be. But you may see who are your truest friends when you really need them there.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you thought was stable can begin to show signs of instability. You may think that you know what you want to do for a living, but a problem could make you think that you don't.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of career. And areas of life that seem to be slightly out of control can take a turn for the better or worse.

Try to remain optimistic as things don't always work out the way that they seem.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Applying to college may hit a snag and you'll have to put things back into order once the problem has lifted.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of education.

It's a great time to go through all the places you think you would like to go to school for and study. You may be surprised by how much fun being back in school will feel.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You don't need to repeat what's been said to you. And, if you can, avoid gossip in conversation.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of secrets.

Someone's dirty laundry may rise to the surface and get talked about. You may have compassion, but remember if they can do that to someone else, it can also happen to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a big heart, Scorpio, so when you test the waters of how things are in your personal life- leaving is easier said than done.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of commitment.

This is your all-in or all-out moment. Do you want to go forward with your proposal or not? Second-guessing yourself can be a sign that you need to rethink what you are planning to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Cleaning a house can feel like shoveling snow during a blizzard. You never know how much you can get done without interruption.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of daily duties.

All your errands will seem to have found one more thing to add to your plate. Do the best that you can under the circumstances.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A spark of genius can come and surprise even you about how easily an idea came to your thoughts. But, the timing is right to think outside of the box.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of creativity.

Paint. Get decorative. Go window shopping and browse. Do things you would not have time to do, but can due to the holiday weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family and their many needs can make life unpredictable. You can try to manage, but there are times when the energy is out of your control.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of the home.

And this can create and foster arguments in others where there ordinarily not be any strife.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A sudden revelation can take place today, and. you'll need to maintain your cool during the interaction.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and it conjuncts Uranus once again intensifying matters related to your sector of communication.

These jolts of reckoning can be embarrassing. Walk-in as if you belong there. Don't let insecurity get the best of you. Think big!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.