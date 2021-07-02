Your daily horoscope for July 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon in Taurus interacts with chaotic Uranus bringing unexpected tensions to the surface.

Mars square Uranus continues to stir anger and strife, so it's easy to lose your temper or take on more than you should.

On Saturday, plan to keep your emotions in check, and avoid unnecessary conflicts whenever possible.

If your birthday is on July 3, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You're a force to be reckoned with. When you set your mind to do something there is nothing to stop you from reaching your goal.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American actor Tom Cruise and television personality Montel Williams.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, July 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to get down to the nuts and bolts of your financial life. Money is an important part of life, and for the next few days, you have a chance to focus your energy toward earning more of it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector personal property and money.

And this gives you a slightly stubborn mindset that serves you well this weekend. If you have some free time, perhaps look into opportunities that boost your overall financial health.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes it really is about you, Taurus. The Moon is exalted when in your sign and this weekend it will transit your sector identity.

Things have been rough for the last two years, particularly since Uranus entered your sign.

So, take a break to reflect on what this has meant for you in the grand scheme of things.

Maybe you can take advantage of these energy shifts and apply them to your own life in a big way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Strong feelings arise over the next few days, and you may feel as though life is too short to deal with so much drama.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector hidden enemies, and this can be a trying time.

It's never easy to have to face the uglier side of life especially when you can't avoid a person due to work or the relationship you have with them.

It can be hard to put a smile on your face and say you'll move forward regardless. You will, but not without feeling the impact of the entire situation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends who stand by you through tough and good times are a rarity. And you learn the true meaning of friendship by observing who is there when you need them the most.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector friendships, and its presence starts to highlight your journey down this path.

You see people for who they are, and you learn why you should leave or invest in your relationship further.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

To get anywhere in life, you have to work hard for what you want. But how hard is enough? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector career and social status.

And, toxic workplace cultures, the daily grind, and what society says you must do may hit your radar and have you wondering how far you are willing to go to adapt to the culture of the world.

There may be a part of you that wants to test out new rules, and this could create radical changes in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Studying, going to school, getting a formal education versus going to school for a trade can be a great conversation to have over the next few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector higher learning, and it's an ideal time to apply to colleges, search for scholarships and financial opportunities that help cover the cost, and preparing yourself mentally for being back in school

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You'll be entrusted to care for something of value, and as a cautious person, you're likely to go above and beyond what is expected of you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector shared resources, and a much-awaited gift could arrive.

You are already aware of its intrinsic value to your life. And you'll have an idea on how to protect it and bring new meaning to it, once the rights to it have become yours.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There can be a bit of a power struggle manifesting in all your relationships. You may even wonder if the world is going crazy or if it's just you. Chances are it's not.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector commitment, and the emphasis is on what you want and what others have.

The tension can foster conversations about compromise and what is requires in situations where there needs to be more sharing instead of selfish taking.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's not like you to be lazy, but the feeling that you'd much rather do nothing today could cross. your mind.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector daily routine, and this comes across as a heavy feeling. It's advisable to take a rest when you can, and if something can wait for tomorrow - let it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A love of beauty and all the things around you may make you want to do something special to express what it is that you're feeling and experiencing.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector creativity.

So, the perfect things to do are paint, shoot some photography using nature, or listen to your favorite music while cooking meals using color food ingredients and crafting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A heart tug is expected as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector home.

You have a special soft spot for family members despite your overall love of freedom and personal space.

Falling into a simple routine for the next few days that involves spending time with family makes the time fly by. Enjoy the slowness of the next few days. Get in as many naps as you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Getting someone to speak their mind may not be easy, Pisces.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector communication, and it's best to pay close attention to body language.

The body's reactions will speak louder than words. Observant you will pick up on subtle cues easily, and noting what people seem to be exhibiting can help you assess your situations.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.