Your horoscope for tomorrow, July 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

We have a mixed bag of energy on Thursday, the first day of July. The masculine energy of Aries is expressed by the Moon - who is ruled by Cancer.

The feminine energy is expressed by the Sun, which is exalted in the zodiac sign of Aries.

With fire and water mingling together, it's no wonder that Thursday launches with anxiety and some stress for water and fire signs.

For air and earth zodiac signs, it's best to lay low and stay in the moment to help ground everyone else as we move through the day.

The Moon is in Aries and the Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon in Aries is best described as agitated.

The Half, also called a Quarter Moon takes place in Aries at 4:17 p.m. EST.

For all zodiac signs, we reach a crisis point where our desire to take charge is met with uncertainty

If your birthday is on July 1, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You have a sweet and bubbly personality. You endear others to you with charm, grace, and love.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include British Royal Family member, Dianna, Princess of Wales, and Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, July 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're reaching a crisis point, Aries. You may not have realized just how much of a sacrifice you've been making, but now the truth is right before your eyes.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of identity, and it's time to stop making excuses for everyone.

It's time for you to own up and make sure that when it comes to what is right, you're putting yourself in front and center to get what is yours to have.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've never been a taker, Taurus, but this time is different. It's time to take names and note who it is that you need out of your life for good.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of hidden enemies, and it's time for you to set boundaries that no one can push down or climb over.

Guard your time, and better yet, guard your heart until the right person proves that they have earned your trust.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're sociable enough, but you don't need to be anyone's pushover. When you feel like someone is trying to push a button, block it.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of friendships, and there are healthy ones and not-so-healthy ones.

You may not like knowing that you have picked poorly in the friendship department, but life taught you lessons you needed to learn.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be proud of yourself, and even if you're humble, show confidence. Walk with your head held high and realize that you've paid your dues.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of career and social status, and it's your turn to be the one that others recognize for your worth.

There are a lot of good qualities that you bring to the table, Cancer, so it's important for you to own it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The school of hard knocks is open, Leo, and you're learning some things as you go.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of higher learning, and this experience has been so painful.

But, there are reasons for everything that happens in your life. You may not understand all of them, but take the lessons as they come each day and grow from them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You get what you have coming to you, Virgo.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of shared resources, and you get some help that is either long overdue or much-needed. How you manage what you receive reveals a lot about your character.

The universe often takes a step and hands you a blessing when you least expect it to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When you love someone you just know, and it's hard to hide the way that you're feeling.

Be open and honest, Libra. The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of commitment, and your feelings will intensify when it comes to what you want and who you love.

You may not be comfortable with expressing your emotions so openly, but give it a try. You may be surprised that someone feels the same way too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Responsibilities and the daily grind are at a turning point, Scorpio.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of daily duties, and this brings all your action items to the forefront of your mind.

Your head will be spinning with all that you need to get done this week before the holiday weekend. But if you write a list, things will be smooth sailing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Get decorating, Sagittarius. It's time to beautify the entire place.

This is your time to bring ordinary spaces alive while the Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of creativity.

Clear your mind and let those artistic energies flow. Even if you don't feel that you're a creative person little splashes of color can make your home pop when used the right way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Are you still plugged in with people in your life, Capricorn, or are you so busy you don't realize how much time has passed?

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of home and the family.

Make it a point to connect with family members, even if it's a quick text or phone call. Now that things are returning more to normal, it's easy to fall back out of touch with the people you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Say what's on your mind, Aquarius. People may not want to listen, but they may need your words of wisdom anyway.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of communication, and this brings sharp clarity and focus into your key conversations.

It's the little things that count, so be generous with your compliments, not just your criticisms.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't spend more than you have, Pisces. It's OK to be frugal when needed.

The Quarter Moon in Aries activates your solar house of money, and this could mean a big, sudden loss if you're taking higher risks when it comes to finances.

Aim to be as conservative as you can until things make sense. Be realistic with your habits.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.