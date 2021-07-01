22 Powerful Princess Diana Quotes to Honor Her Memory

Everyone knows the name of Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, formerly known as Lady Di, and before that, as Lady Diana Frances Spencer.

Today, as her sons Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to their beloved mother by reuniting for the unveiling of her statue at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday, Princess Diana's quotes remind us of just how powerful and inspirational a life force she was.

In a joint statement, the princes said, "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,"

And even nearly 24 years after her tragic death, we continue to look to her words as motivation to keep on going and growing.

Commonly referred to as "The People's Princess" or "the Queen of Hearts," while she was Diana, Princess of Wales, she was admired by the entire world for her humble nature and willingness to get her hands dirty in her efforts to help others.

We watched her every move, admired her strength, adored her personality, and mourned her passing.

Married to Prince Charles at the young age of 20, she was anything but what the people expected of a member of the British Royal Family.

While her royal wedding was quite the affair, including a massive gown and a ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral, she started off the marriage by abandoning the royal wedding vow of saying that she would obey Prince Charles.

Such acts made her seem much more human and relatable, attributing to her overall appeal and admiration.

And of course, she worked hard to support the causes she believed in. While she worked with and supported many causes, she was passionate about bringing knowledge of HIV/AIDS into a brighter spotlight, and it became one of her most cherished causes to work with.

Of course with all the good that she did, her public attention was not always positive. Some people disagreed with the way she broke traditional royal expectations.

And then shockingly and suddenly, the world was blindsided by the car crash in Paris that resulted in her death on August 31, 1997.

More than two decades later, Diana is far from forgotten.

In a time when people will be reflecting on the princess, and looking for answers in the small details and information that they can absorb from her life and her death, it's important to remember who she was other than the news that surrounded her. Do that with 22 of the best quotes from Princess Diana herself.

22 Powerful Princess Diana Quotes to Honor Her Memory