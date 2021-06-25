Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Sun will be in Cancer, and the Moon will leave Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

A Moon in Aquarius brings attention to humanitarian efforts, helping others, and becoming more involved with organizations that seek to make the world a better place.

Venus leaves the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo. Venus in Leo is bold, brazen, and determined.

If your birthday is on June 26, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are tough on the inside, more than others realize. You have a sweet and kind personality, but you are also strong and willful when necessary.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande, American actor Chris O'Donnell, and war Veteran and United States Marine, Dakota Louis Meyer who received the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Plan something special, and if you feel like you have no one to really do an activity with, this is why you need to start taking initiative.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships and networking. Your instincts and insight into body language and how others perceive you is engaged. Take advantage of it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Look forward to the future. A new world is opening up for remote jobs and opportunities are everywhere.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status. This is a prime time for job hunting and seeing where your destiny awaits you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Let your curious nature shine through and indulge yourself with discussions, debates, and all forms of learning.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning.

You're open to expressing yourself in ways that you've wanted to before but could not. Search for opportunities where you can chat openly and share ideas with othes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Lots of great things can happen for you today, and it can involve the acquisition of items you need or the barter and trade of services that you have had your eye on.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources. Take advantage of free offers that seem to be on point for your interests. Don't assume something is merely coincidental when a door opens.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to decide what it is that you want from life and to ask yourself if you're ready to do the hard work to achieve it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitments.

If you've been on the fence for some time, you need to make a decision. It's never easy to say yes to one thing because it means you may miss out on something else, but indecisiveness will harm you today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a productive day for you, Virgo. So, you will want to not miss out by sleeping in or forgetting about your goals.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties.

Work on your own life and try not to let your time be consumed by small inconsequential stuff.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Paint. Draw. Play music or dance. Your body's love of art is ready to manifest it in various expressions.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity.

Explore your playful and imaginative side. You have a lot to explore, so do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can never replace your family, even if they aren't always on the same page.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home and the family. And this can be difficult, even divisive. Try to avoid gossip or contentious conversations when you can.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is when you truly feel it necessary to say what you've been carrying inside off of your chest.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

The big purge of your information is here. You may be more open, transparent and willing to speak directly with others during conflict.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to save, invest, and do something with your income beyond living paycheck to paycheck.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money and personal property.

Take inventory of what you have and if you have items you don't like or need, try to sell it on the marketplace first for some quick and easy cash.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Self-improve, Aquarius, even if you feel that you're perfectly fine the way you are now.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity.

This is when you want to get a haircut, check out a new salon or see what has worked for you. Experiment with your looks and test a few things out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People don't always have to like you, but respect has been a key theme in your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies.

They may not remain this way by the end of the day as you work hard to show yourself unafraid of their dislike.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.