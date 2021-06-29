Love Horoscope For Wednesday, June 30, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 30, 2021.

We have some potential for ego-bruising on Wednesday with Venus still at a compromised degree as she gets used to being in a new zodiac sign.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and she's pairing up with Mars who is also in the fire sign of Leo.

Leo is fixed energy. It wants what it wants, and that means for all zodiac signs there's a sense of desire that demands attention. But, that is not all that bad.

During Venus in Leo, look for what is a bit flashier and stand out as you seek to get the attention of the one you love.

From doing your nails to wearing a sharp, clean outfit that is really nice, this is a time to work for what you want (in the name of love, of course).

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try not to push things forward, Aries when you're not certain what's caused the problem.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of friendships.

You dislike when obstacles get in your way, Aries, and even more so when you have to wait for something involving what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When people act or treat you with disrespect, it's not something that you did.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of social status.

A person's mean-spirited behavior is more a reflection of how they feel inside. Don't self-blame or think that you might have contributed to their attitude. Keep your chin held high.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Even when you love someone, you may not be on the same page intellectually, emotionally, or physically.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of beliefs.

And what you learn is that people can surprise you with what they truly feel about religion, politics, and money. It can be time to agree to disagree or to part ways. The choice is yours, so listen to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thank you goes a long way, Cancer, even when you feel that it's not enough.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of shared resources. You are gaining so much out of a relationship right now.

This is your turn to be the one to experience abundant giving. Don't feel guilty. Eventually, it will be your turn to share what you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you're ready, you'll know. If you're unsure, then you're not.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of commitments. A lot of hesitancy could be felt right now when it comes to love.

A part of you may try to push through it and tell yourself it will get better, but that's not very loving toward yourself, Leo.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is supposed to make you feel good, and not cause you to cry, Virgo.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of health. You are more aware of the vibrancy of your relationships.

From feeling at ease or anxious when around a particular person, your body is telling you what you need to know. So listen to it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Feelings continue to grow, Libra. You may be in love or you may be growing into a friendship that has the potential to be more.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of passion.

And, there's an opportunity for a slow brewing deep abiding love for you with a friend who feels the same way. When love knocks on the door, don't ignore it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The love of family is eternal. No matter how dysfunctional or difficult a family can be, they are often the ones who come through for you when you need them to.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of the home, and you may see how deeply the roots of your family-run by how well they band together during tough times.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Words can be hard to express right now, and you could miss a moment to say what you need to.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of communication, and there can be so many ideas, emotions, and reasons why a conversation never happens.

If the stars don't align correctly or interruptions keep taking place, this is some form of celestial protection. So, wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not for you to buy right now, especially if it's not in your budget, Capricorn.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of money. And, as much as you'd love to lavish your significant other being a little frugal is smart.

Provide in other ways, such as spending time together or giving someone all of your valuable attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's not easy rediscovering yourself after a breakup, and when an X continues to slander or gossip about you, it feels like you'll never recover.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of identity.

And who you are trying to be can feel like a war zone. This eventually will pass, but for now, guards are up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're taking a stand, and that is something you need to do.

Mars opposes Saturn in Aquarius bringing tension to your solar house of hidden enemies.

And, even when it feels so much easier to let people get their way, it's not the right thing to do.

It's more loving to let people see and feel their consequences. You not enabling is doing the greater good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.