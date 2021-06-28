Love Horoscope For Tuesday, June 29, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 29, 2021.

It's summertime, but what's really hot is love. Venus is in the zodiac sign of Leo now, and although we are knee-deep in Cancer season and all caught up in our feelings, hearts are full of passion and perhaps a bit of anger or tension as well. Why Venus conjuncts with Mars while both in the sign of Leo.

Mars in Leo is at 10 degrees, and Venus continues to etch closer to the planet of passion, anger, and war each day.

Venus is currently at what is called a 'critical degree' in Leo. Venus at the first degree means that love is ready to start, make something new, and together with the energy of feminine and masculine stir up courage.

Courage in love can be breaking something off or finally asking another person out on a date. Things start to take shape during the 2021 retrograde season as well. We have 5 retrograde happenings this week, and all are outer planets, meaning what is going on in the world influences us on a personal level whether we are aware of it or not.

This means pay attention to your reactions even when it feels like it's someone else. The blame game can get a bit crazy when Venus and Mars conjunct in a fire sign, so get ready.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The right stuff is what you want and need, and chances are you’re done settling for any thing less.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of passion and romance.

So this is your breaking point where you make it happen for your love life. If what you’re not getting seems impossible to achieve, you may decide it’s time to do something about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your protective side corned out strongly. And, you won’t be able to hide how you feel.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of home and family. This is where you draw the line.

You may be inclined to give ultimatums or even to feel a bit off put by insincere actions. If you’re being led on, you’ll know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don’t argue without good reason. Yes, even you maybe inclined to start a debate.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of communication.

There can be topics that just make you feel like your hot buttons got pushed. These points of contention can be tough to handle but truly eye-opening for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

No one likes to be without financial security, but there can be an opportunity where you feel like you want to take the risk.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of money, and you may feel like you really love something and don’t want to miss out. You could be easily convinced to take a deal on an object you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What do you love? What are you passionate about? You will start to feel it more clearly.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of personal development. This brings together your desire to earn money and to surround yourself with likeminded people.

You may even feel turned off or judgmental regarding individuals while you perceive aren’t seeing your world the way you’d like.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It’s hard to forgive someone who has done you wrong, even if you love them. You may have just gotten your boundaries crossed and dislike it.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of hidden enemies, but things don’t stay out of the light for too long. Once you see a problem for what it is, do something. Take action.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Even friends need a break from each other some times. You can become so close that you don’t even realize when you’re not.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of friendships. And bumping heads can feel commonplace this week. Try to remember the good and not just see what’s wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love takes a back burner as you work on more practical stuff in your life. You may not have much time for going out to dinner today but you might be able to mix and mingle.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of career. This is the perfect combo for dinner with the boss or a networking social where you can get to know others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s so good when you know who you really are as a person. It’s good to analyze your beliefs and study yourself.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of personal philosophy. This is where the quote, “Know yourself” is true. Make it a point to invest in yourself even if you have to make sacrifices that involves your family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don’t fight over stuff, and it’s all stuff. Things can go both ways, and you get to pick your own path.

Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of shared resources.

A beautiful gift can come from someone who loves you and wants to see you happy. It’s up to you on how well to receive it or how deeply you want to become involved with the theater.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s not that hard to know if you’re in or out of a relationship.

Your actions tell the story. Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of commitments.

This is where you have to go beyond the value you think someone brings to your life and ask yourself if you’re where you need to be.

Your partner or relationship choices should be in full alignment with your dreams.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life is too short to remain boring or in situations where people don’t grow.

You’re ready for change. Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo bringing intense focus to your solar house of routines. Share the workload. Stop doing things you hate and see if your partner is interested.

Knowing that each of you are getting things done according to your strengths and weaknesses will make life easier for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.