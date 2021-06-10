3 Zodiac Signs Who Get What They Want During Mars In Leo Starting June 11th, 2021

Who wants to get what they want out of life this year? With Mars entering Leo this month, you could be one of those lucky zodiac signs to benefit from this astrological energy.

Here we are, in the throes of Gemini season and so far we've experienced (and are still experiencing) the Mercury retrograde as well as a New Moon Solar Eclipse.

If we have made it this far with our brains still intact, we can consider ourselves survivors - it's been a rough Gemini season, but guess what?

We're about to get a major break because on June 11, Mars will enter Leo, and that's going to up our game to new levels.

So much so that we may not know what hit us.

And the best part? It's all good. Mars in Leo means big, bold, mega-positive energy is heading our way.

While Leo energy is always going to be beneficial, the Mars aspect is going to make sure we get as much of the good stuff as we possibly can.

Mars in Leo stirs up some very specific concepts and attitudes in us.

For instance, during this transit, we may be feeling exceptionally confident, big-hearted, generous with money, alive with power, and ready, willing, and able to make things happen.

On the flip side, that kind of energy can turn sour and bring out in us traits like bossiness, bullying, showing off, ordering people around - the kind of stuff that ruins the party, if you know what I mean. It will be up to us to use this BIG energy in a wise, controlled manner.

Who will benefit the most from this energy, and finally get what they want? There are three signs, in particular, to watch for, and those (Fire) signs are...

Zodiac signs who get what they want when Mars enters Leo on June 11th, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's nearly impossible for you, Aries, to deny the surge of power you feel anytime your ruling planet transits, and now that Mars is in Leo, let's just say it's an Aries paradise and you will feel like the resident god. Not too shabby.

How this translates into reality is like this: What you want, you get. You have made a decision with your life, and you just don't have the time or patience to put up with that which either prevents you from getting your way or doesn't move fast enough for your taste.

You are becoming an unstoppable force, and it's because you just don't have it in you any longer to deal with people, rules, laws, or anything that you feel gets in your way and has no right to be there.

You are writing the new rules for your life, and these rules are based on what you've learned so far.

You absolutely reject ignorance of all kinds, and in pursuit of your own personal truth and happiness, you will let the Mars energy take you all the way to your goal.

You are on a major roll Aries; you've made up your mind, and nothing is going to stop you from getting exactly what you want - and need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You've been getting a little taste of what's to come for a few weeks now, and presently, we're about to slip into Leo season, which always sets your world on fire in the best of ways. But wait, there's more!

Before we hit Leo season, we're going to deliver a fresh platter of Mars in Leo to you, Leo, which is going to act feel like pure hope and positive vision. Finally, you get to feel stoked - literally.

This transit will get under your skin real fast, and you'll find yourself making calls, reaching out - 'getting the band back together' so to speak.

You, who loves the stage, loves attention, and absolutely adores something BIG to look forward to will get the chance to plan that big thing and make it happen in ways you've never dreamed of before!

The Mars in Leo transit is your appetizer, and it will surely whet your appetite for more, more, more in terms of that which is definitely achievable.

Mainly - fun, attention, positive feedback, and celebrity. You're about to have one of the best summers of your life, Leo - and it starts on June 11 when Mars enters Leo, you lucky, lucky Lion, you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Rounding out the Fire signs is Sagittarius, with your wise choices and patient approach towards getting what you want.

There has never been a place in your life where Leo is unwanted, and your reaction to any and all things Mars is generally well accepted and brilliantly processed.

When Mars enters Leo, you will feel a shift; it will be as if suddenly you simply cannot accept the ways of old and must move on with the demands of change - and newness. And the best part is that this is exactly what you wanted.

You wanted the freedom to just 'do it your way' and that is precisely what's about to go down. There's no more room in your world for being told to 'hang on' or 'wait it out...'.

Nope, you will be taking actions into your own hands which will release you from the bondage of having to do things in a way that was arranged for you, without your consent.

In other words, you are about to free yourself from a condition that worried you - perhaps a contract or agreement that never really sat right.

After Mars enters Leo - not only will you no longer care, you will make new arrangements for yourself so that you never have to feel imprisoned again.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.