Love Horoscope For Sunday, June 27, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 27, 2021.

Love heats up as Venus enters the zodiac sign of Leo, but the first week makes it tough to know how to handle all this sultry and intense energy.

Leo is a zodiac sign ruled by the Sun, and Venus loves to play and get recognized when in the fifth solar house.

Famous June 27 weddings:

—Civil rights leader and investigative journalist, Ida B. Wells ties the knot with attorney Ferdinand L. Barnett in Chicago

—Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli marries Enrica Cenzatti

—American actress Julia Roberts marries American singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett whom she later divorces.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try to curb your temper if things don't go exactly in the way that you want in areas of love.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of pleasure and romance.

And, if you're seeking attention and can't get it, you may not like it too much. Don't assume the worst.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes too much of a good thing isn't all that great. If you're spending more time than usual with your relatives, it may be time for a break when people start to get cranky and on one another's nerves.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of family.

And, this can make it especially hard no matter how much you love and care for each other. A little distance can be the perfect cure to the tension and make your moments together not just tolerable but extra special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel a bit more sensitive, even if a well-intended message is delivered in the sweetest of ways.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of communication.

And, this can create a desire to have things spoken in the right tone or with the perfect phrasing but things don't always end up that way.

Aim to not take offense and try to understand all points of view before jumping to conclusions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's not always a smart idea to shop when you're not 100 percent sure that what you're going for is what you want or need.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of money.

So plan to keep the 24-hour rule intact. Wait before buying large items, and see if you really desire them the next day. Who knows, you may change your mind after all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With the summer here, it is so tempting to color your hair or to do something completely different with your look, but what you wil want to do is wait and see.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of identity.

Big changes that you make now can be rooted in emotional energy, and you will want to be sure you're not doing something out of anger, sadness or even revenge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is the time to count your blessings and to be thankful for what you have.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of karma.

Karma has a wonderful way of repaying you for your investment of energy. If you put out good energy into the world, chances are that is what you will get back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends can be temperamental. Sometimes they disappear when a new love enters the picture. This can be frustrating, to say the least, and a part of you may find it unforgivable, but don't get too angry yet.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of friends.

So, things right now are in the adjustment stage. You're still at a place where the situation is new. Give it a little bit of time as they come back around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People make assumptions when they should not. And, some talk more than they should about what they think they know, but it's all half-truths and lies that you are afraid will ruin your reputation.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of public status, and this is where you have to be proactive. Don't ignore situations you feel need addressing. Face them, and ask for the problem to stop.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Even if you're not a religious person, there's spiritual energy in the air that opens the door to talking with your higher power.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of beliefs.

So, cultivate your relationship with god, and things that bring you closer to spiritual awareness. Don't let this opportunity pass you by to explore what can help heal you or open your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may want to lock up your diary, add a passcode to your phone or encrypt things you prefer others not to have access to, especially if you know you have a partner who likes to dig into your things.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of secrets.

And this can be where financial records or 'hidden money' can be found, too. If you're doing laundry, be sure to check the pockets, and check autopayments to make sure you're not still submitting something that is already paid in full.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes relationships hit a snag and things aren't going the way you'd like. You may sense a dramatic pull from your mate, but it's only for the summer.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of marriage.

This can be a time to address problems in your relationship and to find a way to solve them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Cleaning and getting things in order can be such a healing experience. You may feel like you need a little me time, even if it's just running to the grocery store or taking a walk around the park.

Venus is at a critical degree while in the zodiac sign of Leo bringing instability to your solar house of work. And, you can be a full-time job. You may enjoy trying new things related to your health and wellness and getting your partner involved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.