Your Weekly Love Horoscope For June 28 To July 4, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope for the last week of June brings so many new things to the surface.

The week ahead appears to be quiet but that is only because of what we’re meant to focus on during this week following the Full Super Moon in Capricorn.

In terms of love and living the life path that is most aligned with our highest self, freedom is an essential need.

We can’t truly love unless we’re loving from our most authentic self.

We can’t make decisions about partners or needs unless we’re doing so from our core self. That is what this week is all about.

Beginning with Mars' opposition to Saturn currently in retrograde we will be asked to reflect on those people or situations from our past that are still taking up physical or even mental space in our lives.

This isn’t because we have to permanently forget about those that had a hand in who we became, but if we desire to move forward, we can’t be doing so from the mindset of who we previously were.

We can’t make new decisions from our old self.

An awareness will be brought which is emphasized by the Last Quarter Moon as to what we need to release or let go of in order to continue this new path of love and life that we’ve been on this year.

This means that relationships or connections may need to be set down once and for all. It may mean that we need to face any lingering darkness that is trying to control the steps we take, or it just may be that we need to realize just how far we’ve come, and to keep expecting failure is to also keep pushing away success.

Finally, towards the end of the week, we will have done enough reflection and frankly gotten frustrated enough by others or even ourselves, being the reason that we’re held back from following our hearts that we will pursue freedom at all costs.

This may mean a few arguments or disturbances in life as we’ve known it, but it’s all part of a grander plan to get us closer to not just the life we want to live, but the people we want to grow into.

Because while painful or even impossible feelings at times, the best love, the one that truly lasts forever, is also the one to guide us home towards ourselves so that never again do we live a life just because we think we must.

Weekly love horoscope for June 28 to July 4, 2021: What is happening by transits, planet, and date

Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 - Mars in Leo opposite Saturn in Aquarius (Retrograde)

A three-day transit exact on July 1st will bring awareness over those people or obstacles that are in the way of you following your heart. With this awareness, there is a tendency to feel frustrated and even disappointed.

However, if we can use this as knowledge in order to plan for how to deal with these obstacles, we can take this unsettling energy and use it to propel us forward.

Thursday, July 1st, 2021 - Last Quarter Moon in Aries

A time to reflect on the seeds that were planted at the time of the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Gemini.

While the full manifestation of these intentions can take until the Full Moon in Gemini on December 18th, this is a chance to see and notice what obstacles may be in the way and what we need to let go of in order to manifest our hearts desires.

Friday, July 2nd, 2021 - Mars in Pisces square Uranus in Taurus

A three-day transit exact on July 3rd will bring us the desire and tenacity to break free from the constraints that have held us back.

This especially is true for those people or life path moves that we’re very passionate about.

While needing to know what is holding us back is essential for us to be able to make progress towards our goals, the next step is an action towards that.

Uranus also represents freedom, so specifically in relationships where a limit of freedom of expression of self was limited this transit could cause huge ripples in the status quo.

Weekly love horoscope for June 28, 2021, to July 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week will have you taking a path into the softer side of your feelings.

While likely uncomfortable, try to look at the reasons why you’re being guided to see how you feel about choices and people from your past, as well as what your romantic life currently is.

We change as we grow and learn more about ourselves, for you, there’s no reason to force yourself to be somewhere that no longer feels like it aligns.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

To pretend that you’re still the same person as you were a year ago is to ignore the successes of the past few months and the lessons that you’ve learned.

While there are still a few on the horizon, it’s important this week to pause and allow yourself to have some honest reflection on what this moment of your life truly represents.

Just being in a relationship isn’t enough, especially if it doesn’t feel like it’s based on who we truly are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes in love, we get it wrong but the more we try to be someone that we aren’t, the more often that happens.

As so much of the energy recently has asked you to reflect more deeply on who you truly are and what masks you may still be wearing, this will continue this week along with being able to admit to ourselves when we’ve gotten it wrong.

To say that we’ve made mistakes or that we’ve shown up inauthentically is to have grown.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There is nothing like home except when it’s become the place that makes us want to hide.

While so many are dealing with blocks or difficulties from the outside world this week it may be difficult to realize that yours are likely under the same roof or nearby at the very least.

Of course, there is always the choice whether to see this or not, but to ignore it now is only to prolong the inevitable.

Now is the time not only for honesty with yourself, but to see once and for all who is for you and who is against you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Above all other signs, you tend to rebel fiercely when not allowed to follow your heart.

Often going overboard at proving your freedom or distancing yourself from what and who is holding you back.

This week is no exception. While necessary, try to slow down and only take the action that is necessary to help you move forward because not all bridges need to be burned.

Sometimes we just need to learn that they’re no longer the ones we want to take.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is peace this week that envelops you as you realize that what you’ve worked so hard for is coming true.

With it though there’s the awareness that you can no longer accept anything that doesn’t feel real or true.

While so much has already changed, expect these aftershocks to continue to ripple throughout your life this week as you take care of anything or anyone else that has tried to hang on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

How we think about love changes when we realize that no one else can complete us but ourselves.

While we can often find greater balance within a relationship, if we haven’t first found it within ourselves then we will forever be lacking.

So many will be facing the obstacles externally that have kept them stuck in old cycles, but you will finally be seeing those within yourself that have been doing that.

It's time to make the choice to see that sometimes it is us that is blocking the love we want to receive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Being able to reflect deeply about who we are and what we’ve been through is a gift, but there is a line that separates that from the treacherous overthinking that often paralyzes us.

Know what thoughts are helpful so that you can embody more of our growth, and which are detrimental to moving forward.

Sometimes it’s not people but the ghosts of our pasts that haunt us, luckily for you this week, being able to decide what and who is worthy of this new you and love you desire will come quickly and easily.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Realizing that we’re further along on our journey can be both wonderful and terrifying. Sometimes to think things through and make proper choices we don’t realize that it’s those choices that often make us.

As many are reflecting on blocks that still exist this week, you may be realizing the opposite-that none no longer do.

Don’t let the ability to move into freedom and a love that fosters be what holds you back. Even though getting what we actually want, and need may be daunting, it’s also exactly what we’ve been doing all the work for. Allow yourself to enjoy it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The reality we create isn’t always the one we want. Life may give some truths this week that we wish were different and while we can’t change them, we can always accept them.

The first step is taking responsibility for why things are the way that they are and then looking at what we truly have the power to change versus what we don’t.

Then it’s up to us to act because if you let regret become a permanent part of your life, the only person you have to blame is yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ve recently gone through an intense phase of growth and are still acclimating to this new phase in your life.

While it’s all wonderful, for the most part, it still can be shocking to realize that nothing is actually wrong, especially in your romantic life.

Sometimes we get so used to things being hard or having to work through things that when we reach this place of just wholesome goodness in our love lives it can give us reason to pause.

While this isn’t a true block, staying aware of these feelings will prevent it from becoming one.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

So much of your identity is often wrapped up in being misunderstood, or even alone. But the best kind of love challenges this.

Not by abandoning you or by triggering you but by simply being there loving you in all the ways you ever needed to be.

While part of this is accepting that the identity of lack no longer is one that fits, the other is also letting a new one be formed which is based on abundance, fulfillment, and consistency.

For you, it’s this old part of you that has been holding you back from really enjoying what you’ve been building with a new lover. It’s safe to let that part of you go, you’re ready for this new chapter.

