3 Zodiac Signs Whose Bad Luck Ends After The Full Moon In Capricorn, June 24th 2021

Three zodiac signs will see bad luck's reign come to an end after the Full Moon in Capricorn starting on June 24, 2021.

The water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces can expect a huge leap of improvement in their love life, relationships, and careers starting this week.

But on Thursday, we are all going to experience what they are calling The Super Strawberry Full Moon, also known as the Full Moon in Capricorn.

It is called the Strawberry Moon because it rises in the sky during strawberry harvest time, and symbolically, it suggests that our wishes and dreams are like the fruits themselves, ripe and ready to be harvested.

It's also a Super moon, which means it will appear larger than usual, which might make us feel as though it's even more powerful than we might imagine.

While all zodiac signs feel a Full Moon, three zodiac signs will see improvements dramatically in an area of their lives where bad luck has been a problem for years.

This Moon in is Capricorn, which will concentrate its powers on responsibility, professionalism, and the thrill of working hard for the purpose of getting exactly what we need.

Sun Sign Capricorn is oftentimes attached to the idea of work, and yet, Capricorns dedicate themselves equally to the idea of play, so what we're really looking at here is working hard so that we can play just as hard - if we so choose.

If we take this to heart, we can probably expect to see a lot of dreams come true during this lunar phase. There will be a profound sense of wrapping things up and completing that which is outstanding. If you've had bad luck, you can expect a turn for the better.

And while it is very possible for every sign to benefit from the Super moon's Capricorn energy, there are three signs, in particular, that will experience a notable change for the better.

Zodiac signs whose bad luck improves after the Full Moon in Capricorn starting June 24th, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This Full Moon in Capricorn is going to bring awareness to you, in terms of love and relationship. While it's not so much about the bad luck ending as it is about the good luck beginning, what you'll be dealing with is a personal revelation - on the topic of love.

This doesn't imply that suddenly the love of your life will reveal themselves to you; it does mean that certain aspects of love and relationship will start to make sense to you, revealing much of what you did wrong...including getting rid of past behaviors where you accepted too much of the wrong thing from people you believed to be the 'right' one.

This Moon is going to open your eyes and allow you to move forward in life equipped with a better understanding of how to attract and keep love in your life, without having to compromise your integrity for a person who treats you like a second thought.

This is how Capricorn works in your house of intimacy; it teaches you to put yourself first and to accept nothing less than respect and proper treatment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Not only do you have the Full Moon in Capricorn there to help you get what you want, but you've also got Capricorn in your house of communication, which is going to boost your powers of negotiation.

You won't lack for words when it comes to stating exactly what you need - in business and career. This Full Moon is strictly business, in fact, and you could potentially be walking into a prime situation where the troubles that have plagued you for weeks, or even months now come to an end - and that end will be obvious and specific.

This Full Moon is going to give you the power to express yourself so that you can navigate your own destiny and set yourself up with the kind of work experience that you want, meaning the money you want and how you go about making it. If you've had 'bad luck' then you can count on the fact that after this Thursday, your luck is about to change for the better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Interestingly enough, the good luck you need comes in the form of time off or rest. You would probably agree that before June 24, you've been spending an absurd amount of time feeling drained, even tired to the point where you become concerned as to why.

This Full Moon also happens to fall in your house of rest and relaxation - peace and mental quiet, so automatically it would appear as if you are destined to get the rest you need.

It's not to imply that you are ill - by no means is this part of your burden, but your lack of energy has allowed you to miss some very good opportunities...this is what's about to change.

The Full Moon is going to grant you the time you need to recharge your batteries so that you can see clearly again. The draining of your psyche is at an end, and the new clear-sighted energy is about to begin with the entrance of the Full Moon in Capricorn.

This is a good time for you to take some alone time to figure things out, and as soon as you feel that rush of recovery - and you will feel it - then go out there and conquer the world!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.