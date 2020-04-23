3 Major Clues That Your Friend Is Actually Toxic

A genuine friend would never do these.

By Gabriela Mischel

Toxicity. I’m sure we’re all familiar with this subject. I am a person who has put up with more toxic relationships than I would care to talk about, so I know what I’m talking about.

One type of relationship that is especially toxic is friendship.

Here are 3 ways you can tell that your so-called best friend is actually sucking your happiness away.

1. They make you feel uncomfortable in your own body.

This is a big sign that your friend is toxic.

Don’t get me wrong — there is a big difference between a toxic friend who’s putting you down and a genuine friend who doesn’t want you walking out of the house looking like a fool.

Regardless of whether you have curves for days or you are stick-thin, you should be proud of your body. So, if your friend is constantly telling you that you are a mess and that you can’t wear certain clothes, then push her out of your life.

A genuine friend will keep you from looking like a hot mess, but you’ll know it’s coming from a place of love, not from a bottle of haterade.

2. They are incredibly flaky.

Is your friend only hanging out with you when it’s convenient for them? Well, I got some bad news for you. That person is screaming Britney Spears’ "Toxic."

A friendship, just like any other relationship, should be two-sided. You cannot and should not be expected to do all the work.

If your friend never has time for you, but you constantly see her out at parties that she did not invite you to, it’s not because she is too busy. It’s because she doesn’t care about hanging out with you.

Remember: No one is too busy if they truly care for you. You are a wonderful person and you deserve an attentive friend.

3. They make you feel worse when they are around.

When you hang out with your friends who value your relationship, you should always feel like you’re in a safe environment. If you don’t feel like you can talk about your personal problems without being shamed, then this is not the friend for you.

A true friend should give you advice in a loving and kind way and always make you feel better — no matter what.

Friends who make you feel any of these ways are never worth your time.

Sometimes, it’s hard for us to see something that’s right in front of our eyes. But once we drop all that negativity, it’s amazing how much better it can make us feel.

What’s more, dropping these toxic friendships gives us the room to discover new relationships with people who will bring value to our lives. So, drop your toxic friends and find some new people to help you grow and flourish!

Gabriela Mischel is a writer who focuses on friendship, relationships, and self-love. For more of her friendship content, visit her author profile on Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.