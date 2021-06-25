Your horoscope for the week of June 28- July 4, 2021 is here with another astrology forecast, by zodiac sign.

If all goes the way the universe wants it to go, then this week is probably going to make many people very happy.

Astrologically, we're looking at the beginning of Cancer season and the summer solstice. We have the end of Mercury retrograde, and we just started Neptune retrograde in Pisces which should usher in a period of deep love and compassion.

What we can also expect is an amplified feeling of fantasy and imagination. Our dreams may be spectacular, or vivid, and we will be driven to find solid ground to stand on. It's a good week to concentrate on centering ourselves. With imagination comes overthinking, and this is something we need to keep balanced.

Horoscope For The Week Of June 28 - July 4, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week is going to be dedicated to overthinking. Yes, that's right - it doesn't seem like much of a prediction, but as an Aries, you already know how once something gets stuck in your mind, it just doesn't leave until you've processed it the heck out.

Your home planet, Mars, is paired with Sun sign Cancer, which is going to have you second-guessing just about everything that comes your way.

You have a few trust issues that will arise this week. Look to spend time with people who have a good funny bone, as you will be needing major laughs to get you through this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're looking at a fairly nice week, Taurus, and by fairly nice, we mean...sexy.

Let's just say you've got Venus moving into Leo, and being that Venus is your planet, you are going to have a noticeable upturn in your love life. Leo tends to work on love, fun, grand ideas and...more fun.

It's also a creative time for you - this is the week to start writing projects, as well as business ventures.

You are free now of the Mercury retrograde influence, so thoughts are clear and your head is on straight - you're ready to work, so get to it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

No longer in your own sign, if you play your cards right, you can use this transit into Cancer as a way to teach yourself how to cope with change.

You will excel at solo operations, meaning, what you do alone - this week - has more of a chance of success than what you would have if you were to get together with others.

The stars are also giving you a heads up: don't overspend. Venus is going to push you right into the marketplace - try to avoid the urge to drop fat stacks everywhere you go.

You aren't made of money, Gemini, and the warning for the week is definitely about trying not to spend more than you have.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What's nice is that you've spent the last few weeks coming up with 'a plan' and it will during this week that your plan will be launched.

The universe is in complete support of you and your choices, not to mention that it's birthday season for you and that always makes you smile.

Recent delays will evaporate; you're in control again, and you will feel very grateful for this reprieve. All of the frustrations you've been experiencing are finally coming to an end, and you can expect clear thinking and positive manifestations to come. Nice to be back in the game, eh, Cancer?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is the week where something you've wished for finally comes true for you. There's so much power backing you up; it's as if your every move is blessed by the cosmos. If you want to tackle a new project this week - go for it.

If you want to take this last week of June to reflect - you'll get an all-clear from the universe. This week you'll notice that all of the troubles brought about by the last few weeks will fall to the side. Disruptions will be minimal if any, and communication is back on the raster. Reach out and invite friends to share in your fun new attitude. Enjoy the week, Leo, it's practically made for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If you've been uncertain about commitments or legal moves, this is the week where things will clear up for you. It is indeed a career-oriented week, and there's much to look forward to here.

And as it goes with you - if you work hard, you intend to play just as hard, which works well this week because it's also a good time to plan for a vacation.

It wouldn't be all that bad for you to take a day or two off during this week, either, as you completely deserve the downtime. Don't second guess your bosses - they will work with you if you make the effort to let them know what you need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week you can expect a rather theatrical tone to your love life. That's what happens when Mars moves into Leo - everything goes into 'flare' zone. So, if you're partnered, expect glorious nights in the bedroom - or insanely overwrought and dramatic lover's spats.

If you're not partnered, you need to avoid feeling hopeless and lonely. And in dealing with this Mars energy, you must also be aware of tempering your passion - if you fall in love, which you might, you need to pace yourself, emotionally.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You've never had a problem with charisma, and this week is going to feel like the floodgates of your own personal charm will open to the masses. In other words, you're the popular one this week, and your time and presence will be in demand.

Whereas the regular old mortal might be taken aback by all the attention, Scorpios, on the other hand, will relish every minute of it. The best part is that it's all about fun. There's no threat here; you are a wanted person, and the reason everyone wants to be with you, this week, is because they adore everything about you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week is going to bring you transformation. You are your own best friend this week, Sagittarius. Right now, you work best on your own, and so far, you've been able to figure out what's gone wrong and exactly how you can make things right again. And you will.

This week is about self-reflection and some serious change. You suspected this much, that you'd have to change, and now you've accepted the mission. Start your personal transformation this week, and remember to stay healthy, eat all the best foods and let exercise be part of the new plan.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's as if you've been living with a bag over your head and finally, during this week, the bag is removed and you can breathe freely again. Not only that - your interest in just about everything is going to rise and rise again.

Suddenly the world seems promising; you feel surges of hope and an inner recognition that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. It hasn't felt that way in weeks, thanks to the retrograde downer, but here you are today - free from Mercury's downward spiral. Grab the opportunities now, Capricorn. You attract open doors and fruitful experiences - be a part of them now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're one of the lucky ones who get to know firsthand how spicy a love life can get, because thanks to Mars in Leo, it's your turn to be in love's spotlight. You may have been wondering what gives when it comes to your relationship; are you getting bored?

Are THEY getting bored with you? The love is there, but the spark needs, well, sparking. Good timing, Aquarius - the genie of love and romance has been let out of the bottle this week. Ask and receive. *Hint: ask for beauty, love, and light.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

June has definitely brought your sign some ups and downs, and in all honesty - you're tired of the rollercoaster ride. Lucky for you, this week caters to that very desire and will grant you a week of relaxation and self-care.

Perhaps you simply don't want to do anything this week but have fun. You'll get to do that - even if you're at work.

This week promises lightness of being. Creatively, you're on top of the world. You can walk out of June and into July like a boss.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.