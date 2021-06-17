Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Thank goodness it's Friday. The weekend is here, and the energy is perfect for outings, socializing with friends, and doing something laidback and outdoorsy.

We have two days remaining to chatty Gemini Season. The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Virgo to enter friendly Libra.

In Libra, the Moon is focused on partnerships, fairness, relationships, and matters of justice.

After the Moon enters Libra, it will sextile Mars in Leo bringing courage to confront fears and problems.

If your birthday is on June 18, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You are sensitive and caring. You are generous and compassionate with a sweet spot for animals and children.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include British singer/songwriter Paul McCartney, American songwriter/singer Blake Shelton, and Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make connections, Aries. Life was never meant to be lived alone, and today, you'll feel like socializing more than usual. And chances are, your friends feel this in you and want to do something about it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of relationships and marriage, and this day marks a new opportunity for you to expand your social reach, so focus on what you love to do the most.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Everyone needs a day to catch up on errands and the little things that are mundane but necessary for the things you want to accomplish.

So plan ahead and schedule what needs to be done. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of daily duties, chores, routines, and small pets for the weekend, and you'll get lots of things done with minimal effort.

This could make for a wonderful chance to connect with a loved one while getting caught up around the house.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Schedule some downtime, and if you can catch some sun this weekend, even better. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of creativity, play, and pleasure, and this is no time to sit at home binge-watching shows.

Go out and enjoy yourself, and make the most of the hotter weather in anticipation of summer.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Everyone loves to feel at ease and comfortable, and you make it easy to do whenever you're around.

This weekend, you really shine brightly when it comes to making others feel at home. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of family, and this is a beautiful chance to express your softer side with the people you love the most.

Be fully present when with others. Put down your cell phone and embrace the moments you get to share with one another.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can almost feel the pull of the summer months, and you're ready to do something that springboards the best part of the year.

So, why not book an upcoming trip where you can enjoy life? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of communication and short-distance travel, so even a little car ride would be a lot of fun for you to do.

Maybe pack up with a friend to check out a local bed and breakfast or sightsee and let your cares go for a while.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Invest in yourself, your home, and take time to get caught up with financial matters. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of personal property and money. And money is what makes the world go 'round, right, Virgo?

You may truly feel like you've got all your ducks in a row once you have handled your bills and things that you've neglected due to such a long week.

Plus, Mercury retrograde is nearly over. There's a chance you may have missed something without realizing it, so be sure to double check any stacks of paper that you've allowed to pile up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have been focusing so much on everyone else, that it's time for you to do something just for you, Libra.

You deserve some TLC and attention, and if you don't get it, you might feel like something is missing in your life.

The Moon enters your zodiac sign, activating your solar house of identity and personal development, so what is it that you feel like you really want to learn or cultivate in your life?

Find a group or get into a community where you are able to do just that.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You know that there is something more beyond this life, but you may not understand it or truly have explored what this means for you because of time, fear, and any other reason that could keep you from digging into your soul.

But, now the time is here and it's good for you to face fears and seek answers. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of enemies and your spirituality.

Pull out your tarot cards or check out the current astrology to see how it affects you personally this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to brush up on those communication skills, Sagittarius. You are honest to a fault, and this could burn bridges that you need to see built instead of torn down.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of friendships and social networking, and this is a wonderful time for you to get in the know.

Get involved. You may not know where to start, but start anywhere that feels right for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are climbing the ladder to success, and it shows in the way that you carry yourself and how strongly you attend to your business matters.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of career and social status, so prepare to see signs of growth. In fact, your work life can have a boom just after this weekend.

This is not time to let a bad workday or discouragement sink in.

Too many good things are coming your way soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's never too late to learn something new, and you are wide open for lessons that are timely and necessary for this chapter in your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of higher learning, and philosophy, so challenge the things you have always accepted at face value.

Look at the tensions in society and explore what these changes mean for you and how you can learn or make adjustments that feel right.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are great at keeping things to yourself, and this is why your friends find it so easy to confess or confide their secrets and problems to you.

But all things come to light eventually, and even if you were tight-lipped about a matter, the blame could somehow come to you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, activating your solar house of shared resources and secret taboos, and things do come to the surface and make it hard to explain why or what happened. Avoid getting into the drama unless you have to. Some things die down or eventually solve themselves.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.