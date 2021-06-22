Love Horoscope For Wednesday, June 23, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 23, 2021.

Some couples may feel like their on the fence about taking the leap into lasting love on Wednesday thanks to the love horoscope astrology that is happening with Venus and Pluto.

On Wednesday Venus opposite Pluto stirs sudden change, but Venus is in Cancer... and change is not exactly something she loves to do when in a water sign.

On Wednesday, Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, but not for too much longer. She's preparing to enter bold Leo this week.

Venus in Cancer is focused on the home and she needs to feel secure. Venus in Cancer is risk-averse, and this can translate into fear of leaping into a relationship feet first.

Famous June 23 weddings:

—41st US Vice President and businessman Nelson Rockefeller weds Mary Todhunter Clark a volunteer who advocated for nurses and healthcare.

—Diplomat and Nobel Laureate ties the knot with Ruth Harris, a school teacher.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus continues to spend its last days in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and things feel slightly headed or intense between family and home. And, no matter how much you love someone, it can still be hard to handle.

A vision you had hoped for your family could change and a new reality begins. This will be a trial to face, but not impossible to overcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends time in Cancer, but as the end of this transit draws closer, she is challenged by your sector of belief and it can come up in conversations you didn't plan to have.

The dynamic can make you feel like you're going through a personal change, perhaps even an awakening, and alter how you perceive an area of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Cancer has brought focus to your money and personal property matters, and when she speaks to Pluto in your sector of shared resources, amazing things can happen in your life.

If you've been hoping for a chance to renegotiate how things are managed with money or have to update important inheritance documents, the next few days are the time to do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in your sign has helped you to see things about yourself that were not there.

You've been on the fence about making important changes, but now with Pluto challenging Venus, you may come to realize you have to be all in or out.

There really is no middle ground for you at this time, and when it comes to love and your relationships, you may be ready to set new boundaries and transform how others treat you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When the planet of love and beauty comes to your hidden enemies sector it can create a vision of compassion even for the people who treat you with hate or disdain.

Now that Pluto is making an aspect to Venus, you will start to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Something good will start to develop to show your effort and loving nature has made an impact.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your friendship circle has been blessed with Venus in the sign of Cancer.

Your heart has been opened in ways that you cannot comprehend. Spend more time with people, especially the ones who are in your life, and understand your story.

Heal and get the full benefit of being around friends who love you and care for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Something always seems to pull you into the limelight. People who know find your presence soothing, alluring, and so much fun to be around.

You may notice that family, especially the elderly people who you grew up with or have watched you become the person you are today become slightly more desiring of your presence.

It's your light that makes them love to have you around, so try not to withdraw when you have a chance to enjoy their company.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you love something or someone, it's a spiritual experience.

Once an experience gets under your skin, you feel it down to your bones. There are times when you have to talk about these emotions and experiences.

While it's uncomfortable to do, its Venus opposite Pluto may help you to see how invaluable talk therapy or even opening up to a friend can be for your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love is all about sharing, and yet it's also about the act of giving and take. You may find it hard to be 'the taker' but the universe is nudging you and showing that this is the way.

You have to learn to be cared for even though your independent nature says no most of the time. Being cared for financially won't be easy because you aren't used to it, but it's time for a change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Keep anticipating a miracle of some sort in your love life.

Venus brought so much energy into your love life. The planet of love and beauty transitting through your solar house of commitments is like a magnet of goodness that you needed.

Now that Pluto in your sign is speaking to Venus, you may see that things are beginning to change radically in ways you had not expected.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love is an emotion but it can also require work and effort. You may be at a place where you need to approach romance with more practicality than you have been in a while.

With Pluto challenging Venus, being conservative with your romantic life may be the right approach. Try to find the middle ground and not go to extremes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

An admirer is in your life, Pisces. Venus in Cancer is such a romantic emotion, but maybe you aren't aware that a friend has your heart in their sights.

Someone may be showing you that they love you by the things they say and do, and you're not recognizing their dedication and admiration of your presence in their life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.