Love Horoscope For Sunday, June 20, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 20, 2021.

For Sunday's love horoscope, we hit the rewind button, but not in love...or our conversations. This time, we are invited to examine our soul-level understanding of what it means to love others.

Jupiter retrograde begins in the zodiac sign of Pisces. Pisces is the symbol of unconditional love - and her reputation for running from fears and then coming back to face them is common in astrology.

Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, so this is a lucky time for us in the romance category. Exes can come back.

Retrograde season is a time for reflection. Memories can pop up on Facebook and other platforms, and the question becomes "what were you afraid of back then? And, how will you now overcome that challenge to be the person you weren't at that time, but want to be now?"

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Living a life of love is a real journey, Aries, and rarely a road that runs smoothly.

There have been plenty of bumps along the way, particularly this year as good luck Jupiter slipped into your friendship sector and then entered the zodiac sign of Pisces.

You're increasingly aware that love and the soul are hard not to separate. Now, that Jupiter retrograde begins in the zodiac sign of Pisces this becomes even more apparent.

This is no time to be thick-skinned or overly level-headed. The next few months invite you to drop your guards, and this could be what opens the door for new love to come in before the end of the year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You always seem to find a way to fill the emptiness with people that you love and love you, Taurus, and you don't mind if the relationship remains platonic as long as it is equally invested and interesting.

Your friendship circle may be under evaluation, Taurus, and this is because the next few months invite you to examine who you are with - and why.

Jupiter retrograde starts today in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and this means that people who don't need to be in your world may transcendentally step out.

Don't try to pull them back in. This could be a blessing. Keep forging ahead, though young bull, as you may find a new group to hang out with that takes your love of friendship to a new level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are the image of excellence in so many ways., Gemini Your sharp wit and charm always make you the center of a party even when you try to stay in the background.

For a short time period, you might be flying under the radar, and this gives you a chance to do some self-reflection and work on your personal development.

Jupiter retrograde takes place today in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and social status. So, if you have been struggling with work-related matters or starting a new job that leaves little room for love, you're in luck.

You might enjoy a little more space right now so you can focus and double down on making money. You will feel more confident knowing that you bring self-sufficiency to the table when you do find yourself involved with someone new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's always advisable to be a student of love, Cancer because everyone has unique needs and values, and despite all being human no two hearts beat exactly alike.

You've been looking for that soul connection, not just the romantic type but all sorts of soul connections that show you how the universe is always at work.

And now that Jupiter retrograde launches in the zodiac sign of Pisces your belief sector, this healing journey helps you to work on areas where you have not forgiven others for hurting you, and give you a chance to work out the pain and losses preparing you for a better 2022.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes it sounds selfish to wonder what is in it for you, Leo, but when you are the one giving of yourself but getting so little in return.

There's a reason that you have been feeling this way for the month, and it's because you're touching on a part of the law of attraction that is not working right in your life.

Maybe it's that you feel like you don't deserve what you ask to receive, and that's one of the motives for giving so much to people who do not return favors.

Jupiter retrograde happens in the zodiac sign of Pisces brings a lot of evaluation to your shared resources sector, and gives you a blessing once you discover what it is that you need to change to enhance this area of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Commitments and partnerships are serious business, Virgo. You want them to make sense on paper financially and practically, but there's that inner romantic inside of you that also needs to get what it wants.

So, ask for it, Virgo. Jupiter retrograde takes place today in the zodiac sign of Pisces your sector of marriage and partnerships, and problems may abound but not for no reason. Stay aware. What comes around are lots of opportunities to work on your relationship and make improvements.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can build with someone and trust that what you have will last, Libra. You don't need to be told that love, romance, and all the good things that make a couple a power team is found in the daily details. You want someone who is willing to do for you as you do them, with thoughtfulness, consideration, and kindness.

And, practice makes perfect, which is good news. You can do more than you thought this summer and learn how to work better together as a team. Jupiter retrograde in Pisces activates your daily routines sector.

The planet of luck can help you to bring healthy choices into your romantic life that pulls you closer and makes it hard not to fall in love over and over again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is all you want, Scorpio. You love the fiery parts of romance and love, and that is one of the many things you get to look forward to this month, especially if you've got a summer relationship or fling that is already beginning to heat up.

You might get caught up in a way that you hadn't thought of though. Jupiter retrograde starts in the zodiac sign of Pisces your sector of romance and pleasure.

You may have your guards up, Scorpio, but when the stars align and the timing is right, you may just decide to drop your worries and allow yourself to go with the flow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A little miracle could be on the way, Sagittarius. The next month may have you thinking beyond into the future, and if you desire to expand your family, this is the time to start talking about what that would look like and how to plan.

Jupiter retrograde will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces your sector of home and the family, and it's not always easy to conceive a child when you want to.

But, the universe is putting positive energy in your favor and gifting you with deep insight to figure all the important details out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Prayer works even if you don't think that anyone is listening. There's always one person who you know could use some help but is too prideful to ask for it or share their needs.

You don't have to overstep boundaries, Capricorn, but in the name of love, you can ask the universe to provide where your friend will not let other humans reach.

Jupiter retrogrades in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication, and it brings inner peace to you, and you will see that this is not always the time to talk. Send out intentions. Be intentional with your healing energy, and watch how things start to fall into place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may have way more than you need in certain areas of your life, and in others not enough. So, it's good to look into bartering with friends or even making it a point to work a bit more to earn what you're hoping to buy.

Jupiter retrograde begins in the zodiac sign of Pisces your sector of personal property, and this makes for a lot of inner work. You may have to make a few sacrifices, but in the end, you'll see how it is all worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter retrograde stars in the zodiac sign of Pisces your sector of identity, but you may question who you really are when you are with others.

You are so accommodating with others, but sometimes this costs you more than you seem to realize. The price you pay for love is not going to go unnoticed the next few months.

But, you're going to have a chance to reverse some of the problems that have resulted from decisions you have made.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.