Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The First Quarter marks the turning point in the lunar cycle, and it brings with it super intense energy to get things done.

In Virgo, our attention is directed toward work and using the mind.

The Moon will square retrograde Mercury, the ruler of Virgo so expect a little push back when you challenge things.

If your birthday is on June 17, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You love your alone time and often find solace in quiet reflection. You have no trouble speaking up for what you believe is right and have a sharp eye for details.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American rapper, singer/songwriter, and producer Kendrick Lamar and American professional tennis player Venus Williams.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is when you need to get down to the bones of a matter, Aries.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of daily duties and health. So, no matter what is going on in your life, pay close attention to the details. All excuses are off the table.

You might surprise yourself with the level of efficiency you are able to produce.

Tend to your physical needs, and with so much energy to spare, see if you can squeeze in time for important appointments that involve your health and wellness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Enjoy life, Taurus. You really know how to bring out the best in things. From food to how you love others, you sense what's good in life and just go for it without even holding back.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of creativity, romance, and pleasures.

And, this week is not the time to hold back on what you love to do. Make it a point to indulge yourself and to fuel your love of the finer things that you can buy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love to be your own person, and when you feel like the walls of life are closing in, you're gone.

So, this week may not be your favorite. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home, family, and authority figures.

You could charm or bump heads with others, but not because you're unable to perform what you have to do. This may not be the right time to assert boundaries, but try to be one step ahead of anyone you're accountable to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's something simple about a nice car drive with the radio on playing your favorite music, Cancer.

If you have the chance, plan a road trip or do a quick drive to a beach, park, or somewhere near water to enjoy the energy of the day.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication, cars, and your local community.

Don't plan on spending it entirely indoors. Let your wanderlust win you over a little bit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You need to know that what's yours really does belong to you. So take inventory. What you have borrowed, return, and try to replace it with something that you can afford.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money and personal property.

So, taking stock and starting to build your equity up in different ways is imperative, Leo. You need to do this for your sense of mental health and wealth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love to do things to self-improve. You're always searching for new ways to make a situation even better.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of identity and personal development. It's the perfect time to see what is 'next level' for you.

You have so many positive things in your life that you can point toward to grow your future. Go for it, Virgo.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is the time when you have to be a little more careful, Libra. There are always things you could do wrong and mess up, but if you're cautious, your day can go on without a glitch.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies and spirituality.

So, try not to worry too much about who says what behind your back or why someone has decided not to do what they have said. These concerns must be dealt with but not sap you of all your energy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's healthy to meet new people and to expand your reach through socializing with others. In fact, the more people you know, the more you can market yourself, your work, or learn about the world through collective experiences.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships and networks.

So, make it a point to start branching out and getting more involved. It's been a long year, and you may have let some of your friendships go to remain safe, but now it's time to get back into the swing of things, Scorpio.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Hold your head up high, Sagittarius. Even if you try to avoid the spotlight at work, you will still find a way to be recognized for your hard work and efforts.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of career and social status, and this is where things can truly manifest in your work.

Be open to humblebrag when you can. Say when you do things that you know have value. The truth is that your best advocate is yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can be stuck on a thought for a long time, but you're open to learning new things every once in a while, too.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy.

And this can be a wonderful spiritual time of growth with others. Consider joining a type of community where you have shared interests with others.

Return back to your spiritual practice that may have become weakened due to the pandemic and an inability to really connect with individuals who share the same faith.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You understand the value of helping others, and that charity does not have to become a public statement.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of shared resources and secrets. And, there are plenty of people who really could use your help right now.

You might decide that it's time to start donating more heavily or even give to a particular cause even if you choose not to get honored publicly or take the tax deduction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You long for good company and quality time with someone you really enjoy being around. The day was made for cultivating your relationships especially friends that can feel that need in your life.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitments and marriage, and what a special time for you PIsces. Hold someone's hand, and enjoy the people that walk with you through life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.