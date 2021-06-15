Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

A new solar season is almost here. Gemini season is nearly over.

The Summer solstice arrives on June 20th. The Moon spends the day in Virgo.

A new moon cycle will start on Thursday of next week. So, finalize your projects this week.

The Moon in opposition with lucky Jupiter, and with Uranus in harmony with the Moon, you may feel like you have to work twice as hard to get things done.

If your birthday is on June 16, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a strong sensibility. A natural-born teacher, you enjoy sharing information with others. When you do something, you prefer to visualize it before being hands-on.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American rapper, Tupac Shakur and TV evangelist Beth Moore.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tend to your things, Aries. Your daily work is highlighted when the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of health, wellness, and pets.

You will be glad that you managed your world before dominating it.

And, it's the perfect time for you to get to the details of things that make your life flow easier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Why not enjoy the things you love, Taurus? You deserve a little bit of luxury. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of creativity, romance, and pleasure

Lavish yourself with fine clothing, great food, and perhaps a movie to end the day. You won't be satisfied this week until you give in to your cravings for the finer things in life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get more involved, Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home, family, and parental figures.

You tend to be hands-off when it comes to your relationships, and today invites you to do the opposite.

Help where you can. Slow down so that you're able to see the needs of others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Stick close to home, Cancer. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of community, communication, and cars, and this could mean it's time to take a local road trip.

Get reacquainted with your world, Cancer. Revisit the parks you used to visit and the places you loved to go to for dinner and shopping. Give yourself the joys of life that you miss out on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Invest your money, Leo. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money, personal property, and real estate.

The more you put money into things that grow in value, the greater your wealth will grow too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sign up for that summer course, Virgo. You're ready to learn.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of identity and personal development.

You're amazing now because of all the things that you've worked on, and there's still room to grow. A new challenge can be exactly what you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can turn anyone into an ally, Libra. All you have to do is try.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies and spirituality.

You may be faced with difficult times and people. Face the problem head-on instead of avoiding conflict. You'll soon be resolving the problems that should never have been there in the first place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Expand yourself, Scorpio, you were never meant to do things alone.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships and networks.

It's OK to be an introvert, but sometimes you need a tribe to help you get what you want to be done completed.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're rising to the top, Sagittarius.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of career and social status.

Like cream, things are going to go exactly the way that you would like it to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're sharp when it comes to situations, Capricorn. so stop and pay attention.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of philosophy and higher learning.

You're learning to listen to your heart and to search for wisdom. There are things you don't understand, so don't guess the answers.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be careful, Aquarius. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of shared resources, secrets, and taboos.

Some things do not need to be said to anyone at all. Be cautious about who you trust and what you say.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be sure this is what you want, Pisces.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitment and partnerships. Don't let an opportunity go when the door on your heart hears the knock.

This is your chance for love, and to experience all the passion you've been hoping to find.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.