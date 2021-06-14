Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 15, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

We can think too much when the stars all point to mutable energy and the planet Mercury.

Two zodiac signs rule the day and night - Gemini and Virgo - and each reveal slants of what Mercury can do in our lives.

Mercury is about thinking and how you learn. Mercury retrograde brings reflection, flexibility, and adaptability into our world.

The Sun is in the mutable air sign of Gemini, the third zodiac sign of the zodiac.

Gemini rules the third house, technology, transportation, communication, and your local community.

The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Leo to enter pragmatic Virgo.

Virgo rules the sixth astrology house, like Gemini, is ruled by the planet Mercury, and she's in charge of small pets, daily cares and routines, and how you manage your health.

Best things to do include tending to your daily needs. Schedule oil changes, car tune-ups.

Do your computer backups and make appointments for doctors, dentists, and other healthcare-related needs.

If your birthday is on June 15, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You are funny, playful, and lighthearted. You love to help others and do your best not to step on anyone's toes in the process.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American actresses Courteney Cox and Helen Hunt.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Conversations and even debates come easily to you throughout the day while the Sun remains in Gemini.

Don't let your ego get ahead of you, but it's always good to assert your wants and needs when the opportunity arises.

You are bold enough to say what you think and feel, Aries, and the Moon in Leo entering Virgo gives you the courage to take chances and accept challenges.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Romance is on your mind, while the Moon shifts from Leo into Virgo, but you may have high expectations and tend to be a bit picky.

Try to see beyond the human errors people make when evaluating the conditions your life faces at that time. The world can be challenging for everyone, and a little bit of grace can go a long way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need some open conversation and to feel that you are connecting with others on the same level, but there can be conflicts due to positions of authority once the Moon leaves Leo to enter Virgo for the next few days.

Take a more humble approach. Be helpful and kind when you can be. A little bit of gentleness can go a long way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A bill could come into the mail on an item you purchased, and strangely be wrong. These types of outcomes are to be expected during Mercury retrograde.

The timing for a call or chat with the right person is timely, as the Moon prepares to leave your house of possessions to enter your sector of conversations.

Stick to the facts, Cancer, and you'll be sure to get things straightened out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have a lot going on, and it's all good Leo. You are in a strong position with the Moon in your sign.

People view you favorably. You are easily the center of attention, and your confidence continues to remain strong all day.

The Moon shifts gears later in the evening, however, as it slides into Virgo. This is the time to invest in yourself. Do the work you know you need to do to keep the week remaining on a high note.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may not be the first person people would call charming but you know how to get along with others and lead by logic when a crisis hits.

While the Moon is in the sign of Leo, there can be a lingering sense that someone isn't happy with you at work or even at home.

While this can stump you and make you wonder what you can do better or how to right the wrong, the evening will prove beneficial once the Moon is in your sign.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes it takes a friend to recognize a bad situation, especially when you are wearing your rose-colored glasses for too long.

You may not see things about a particular situation or person due to your desire to see the good in all things, but a good friend could be the one who gives you a heads up that a red flag is flying and you need to pay attention to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your work and. your reputation is solid, and you will find yourself in high regard by others especially those whom you supervise or look up to you.

A potential development could take place at work once the Moon leaves Leo to enter Virgo the next few days.

A friendship could begin to bloom between you and a coworker or you could find yourself in a position for a potential raise or promotion.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Believe in yourself and your faith. Good things are coming your way, and even though the universe is partnering with you, it's important to do the work necessary for this new chapter in your life.

You are positioned to achieve great things, and your efforts will help others who are observing your work ethic to take note and see the type of person that you are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Pack the day full of things you need to do and plan to remain fairly busy. The Moon in Leo gives you a big boost of energy to zip through work quickly and efficiently.

In fact, you could be done earlier than usual today and have a little time for play with a friend or a significant other.

Once the Moon shifts into Virgo over the next few days, plan your romantic adventures.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can feel the connection and closeness with someone mostly when the Moon is in your solar house of partnerships while in Leo.

Bring people closer to your world and truly get to know those whom you work with on a frequent basis.

The Moon will glide from Leo into Virgo late in the evening, and you may learn something new that you did not know before the week is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't procrastinate the things you have planned even though it may be tempting to do. Sticking with your original schedule comes with a blessing, and it may involve your work.

If you're single, you could get lucky this week and meet someone new. Don't miss out on how your life takes a turn for the best.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.