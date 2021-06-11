Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer where it is home.

The Moon in Cancer encourages a strong need for security, safety, and a feeling that life is predictable.

The Moon makes a harmonious aspect with Uranus in Taurus, affecting water and earth signs the most.

An unwelcomed surprise or change in places can be expected.

If your birthday is on June 12, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a kind heart and a tender disposition. You are patient, kind, and loving.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include German-Dutch diarist of Jewish heritage, Anne Frank, and the 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things at home may feel slightly less stable, but you can manage it, Aries.

The Moon in Cancer speaks with Uranus in Taurus, and this can bring a surprise event in your finances. Something unexpected could catch you off guard and deep into your savings you may have to go.

So, take risks as you must and be sure to invest in protection and care plans when shopping, as disruptive energy after the solar eclipse this week can still carry over for the next few months.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

On a personal level, you're feeling pretty steady but that doesn't mean you might not hear something that throws you for a loop today.

News or some feedback could come to you from a source on social media that gives you pause, and also gives you a reason to feel doubtful then when the day first started.

The impact of the Moon working with Uranus in your sign is an invite, Taurus, to wake up and smell the proverbial coffee in this area of your life. You may have things you need to work on, and it's time to address them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The past can cost you some money, Gemini, and a prior debt can be lingering over your head giving you a lot of stress to the point where you stay up at night worrying about the future.

The Moon's relationship with Uranus in your house of hidden enemies maybe like a record replaying the same tune of woe over and over again causing you to make a big decision - to get the bill resolved so you can move on and get it over with.

While it won't be easy, you could find this to be the best way to handle your situation. Less time thinking about the past means more energy focusing on rebuilding a better future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You like to plan ahead, don't you, Cancer? So, when a friend suddenly pops back into your life, you may feel that this is a half-welcomed but unwanted chance to catch up and reconnect.

The thing you will want to keep in mind is not to carry too much of another person's energy after they have left. With the Moon in your sign, you may be inclined to take things personally even when they aren't about you - so be careful with your boundaries.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your reputation could be on the line, Leo, and when you least expect it, attention (hopefully the right kind) falls right into your lap. You will find yourself in the limelight in some fashion, and you will want to look the part.

The Moon and Uranus team in ways that cause you to wonder what in the world happened.

It might be a stretch for you to handle yourself without prior warning, but if you have done all the work you needed to do this week at work and with higher-ups, this will be no sweat off of your back.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even if you're not the religious type, a spiritual event can have you believing more in a higher power or the workings of the universe in your life.

The Moon implores Uranus in a big way and this can be where you start to sense things shifting in ways unknown.

Your attention will be caught, Virgo, like it or not, and this can launch your interests, perhaps reviving faith that was broken in the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Luck? You don't need it, Libra, but it is nice when you get a check in the mail without doing anything at all. A payment of some sort could be headed your way soon, and it's the help you needed at the right time.

The Moon speaking with Uranus can bring out fortunate events where seeds you planted long ago, not only have to grow roots but fruit that you can use.

Monetary help can come in other forms, too, as you may find that the flood gates open with positive energy for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

An arrow straight to the heart, Scorpio, and you may not have seen it coming. This could be a powerful attraction to an idea, a romantic interest, or even a project that you just feel connected to in some strange way.

The insight as to why this happens will come to you, as Uranus continues to work in your solar house of commitments and partnerships.

Things are starting to shift, and your life may feel unsteady, but don't give up hope. Once everything settles down, you'll understand what this was all about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may have to call it a loss, Sagittarius, and be glad that you got anything done.

The day's tone will be set early as the Moon and Uranus have their first meeting at the start of the day. Know yourself, and trust yourself, too.

Your limitations and what it is you can control will be clear, so if you feel like a date or appointment should be rescheduled, do so.

Listen to yourself when things seem resistant to your push. There's always another day to get done what you can put off for tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to show your soft side. A spontaneous date or a drive to the beach to see the stars is not out of the question, Capricorn. When you feel bit by the winds of change, it's time for you to move.

The Moon in your sector of partnerships meets with change in your romance sector, so this can hit you right in the feels in all the ways you needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your desire to protect the underdogs of life may be strongly felt as the Moon and Uranus activate your solar house of authority figures.

You may sense the unfairness of a situation and want to contest the matter. But, good fortune can come your way to help the problem resolve itself.

Even though Uranus can be chaotic energy, it can also bring a miracle with it when you least expect it to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon brings out the wanderlust in your soul, Pisces, and you may feel like a great adventure is calling your name. A road trip is not out of the question.

In fact, a romantic getaway is always nice when you can pull it off last minute.

You may need a moment away from the stress of life, and want to enjoy some freedom without any responsibilities.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.