Love Horoscope For Your Zodiac Sign On June 17, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope for your zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 17, 2021.

Tomorrow, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it sextiles Venus in Cancer.

The Moon in Virgo is meticulous, intense, and focused on work, daily to-dos, and the practical side of life.

Venus in Cancer focuses on matters related to the home, and it prides itself on how well it takes care of things.

The Moon in Virgo is not quite in its fall, but it can stifle our feelings when it comes to love.

It's hard to connect with our sense of care and concern other than what it is we can see tangibly or accomplish by the work of our own hands.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pick from your heart, and don't forget to also pick for your life.

Be practical when it comes to love, Aries. Sometimes you can get caught up in the emotional and physical sides of love forgetting that life has those moments when you just need and want someone there to go through a dark patch - and hold your hand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

How you love others is often how love is returned to you.

You've been holding back Taurus, and so if you want love to come back to you with abundance, it's time that you let yourself go.

It's OK to be vulnerable when you're afraid of being hurt. Sometimes that's the most beautiful way to love others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Investing in others can be an investment of yourself, too, but if you find that you're always exhausted, something isn't right.

Pay attention to your body's cues about romance, love, and the way another person makes you feel.

You may appreciate your time alone more than being in a relationship that you find exhausting.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love changes you, and by being yourself you invite others to do the same.

This is your time, Cancer, to grow and to be the person you truly are inside. You don't have to pretend to be what someone else wants.

The price of inauthenticity is too high. Live your truth at the moment, and when you do, the right people will stay (and leave) your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are positive illusions in love, and sometimes ones that cause more harm than they do good.

You want to see the best in others and give people the benefit of the doubt.

But, once a person becomes a repeat offender and hurts your feelings more than they should, that's a red flag going up and should not be ignored.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friends have an amazing way of showing you all that you need to be and see in your love life.

You may not share all the private details of your relationship, but a good friend can tell when things are going great or when something isn't right.

Listen to their words of wisdom. They will save you years of time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It takes a truly big person to be thankful for others and to say that they need them.

You have people in your life that you love who may only see your strong, independent exterior.

They don't understand all the things you feel on the inside unless you tell them. So, Libra, tell them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When the universe opens a door for you, it holds it for a little while to give you time to enter your new journey.

This opportunity will close after a short period of time, but if you are willing to take the risk and accept what love is offering you, then jump in and don't look back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you fall in love with another person, the key to happiness is acceptance. You may not like everything about their personality or even their character.

Yet, you can find a redeemable quality that gives you the ability to see beyond the flaws and find the timelessness of their soul that keeps you holding on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Trust is a huge word when it comes to relationships.

You're giving someone permission to know you and to understand you for who you are and also for who you are now.

You have to let people earn that level of intimacy into your world. Don't give something of supreme value away for free.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Trust your intuition and what your heart says to you. You have to practice discernment when it comes to relationships at times.

You may not always understand why your gut tells you to withdraw or to not be with a person anymore, but the truth is you don't have to. It's how you feel. Honor it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Fear is so interesting when it comes to love.

You may love something and yet find it hard to connect. You may be ready but there's something holding you back.

When you are in this type of dance with love, let go. The timing may not be right, but it can be later which is so worth the wait.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.