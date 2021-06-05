Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

An impulsive Aries Moon harmonizes with an eager retrograde Mercury in Gemini. We are full of ideas and bubbling with inspiration at this time.

Arguments and disagreements can manifest out of the blue. So be careful of hostility at work or with authority figures in the morning as Mars is opposed by Pluto in Capricorn.

If your birthday is on June 6, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a lot of energy and a strong need for exercise. You do best when you are busy and doing things that you love and fill your life with purpose.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American journalist Natalie Morales and actor Christian Figueiredo.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, June 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be cautious, Aries. It's never a bad idea to focus on what you have and to have an inventory of important items, especially your most expensive treasures.

Wonky things happen when Mercury retrograde is in effect. Tech breaks and accidents can make it necessary to know where your receipts and

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your solar house of money and personal possessions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Up your A-game, Taurus. It's time to get down to the nuts and bolts of your desires and start investing in your skills.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of personal development, and as stubborn as you can be, it can be tough for you to admit that you fall short of excellence where you wish to excel.

But once you get over your pride, it's all going to come together, and you'll be so glad you did the work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Watch your back, Gemini. This is the time when people you think are friends may not be as trustworthy as you would like.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of hidden enemies, and you know that people gossip and say things that they should not to you about others.

So, don't be surprised if you become the subject of their slander. It's a heartbreak, but a wake-up call that you have to keep certain things personal. Not everyone needs to know your business.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even you have a social side, and you should not be a wallflower when you want to have fun and friends to hang out with this summer.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of friends, and there are so many things you've missed in the last year.

Chances are you have a list of activities you'd love to do again. Talk about it, and invite your friends to join you. It's always more fun when you have good company.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of social status and career, and Leo, it's time for you to shine.

Of course, no free rides are given, so if you want to be king, you've got to work for it. Your actions will speak volumes on how seriously you need and want success.

You've got the energy, desire, and motivation. All you need to do is apply yourself and you're on your way to the top.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of spirituality, and even if you like to keep things practical and purposeful, you must admit, certain situations are more than coincidental.

Your inner voice has been trying to get your attention, Virgo, but you keep filling the time with stuff you can't hear it. When you see things that point you toward a higher power, let a bit of curiosity sink in. You never know what could happen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of shared resources, and sometimes what you need isn't going to come by your own efforts.

There are people in your life that have things you need, Libra, and you could barter to get help and offer something in exchange for their time. You love collaborating with others, so use this strength to get something underway that you really want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of commitments, and you are one of those people who dislikes being alone.

You know what it means to be all in, and you may decide to jump into a situation with both feet, no looking back. It's not easy to be the one to take initiative and make a move, but if you don't, how will you know what comes next?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of daily duties, and it's all work and no play unless you make time for it.

It's a busy day for you, Sagittarius, but this is how success gets built, and if you want to make a dent in your project, plan to work hard during the day and maybe schedule some fun at night.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of creativity, and being productive has an element of art to it itself.

Make things beautiful and new, Capricorn. You are at a stage in life where the aesthetics mean something, and being ugly but practical is hurting you more than helping.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house of home and the family, and it's a great time to have people by your side that you love to be around watching movies and enjoying life.

You may not like to be a couch potato but it's not all that bad, Aquarius. There are days when rest is the best work your boy can do all day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus your solar house o communication, and this doesn't mean you have to say everything aloud.

You can write, send emails, answer texts, post on social media, write a blog in order to be heard.

It's hard to speak up, Pisces, but a social injustice is not going to go away if you or others remain silent.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.