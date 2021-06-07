Your horoscope for today, June 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing a love for food, the great outdoors, and spending time at home enjoying our favorite things.

The Moon conjuncts with Uranus in Taurus which brings unpredictable energy to the day.

We can feel uncharacteristically suspicious of change and disinterested in taking risks or venturing too far from what is familiar.

If your birthday is on June 7, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a flair for the unusual and love to get attention from others.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter Prince, and rapper Iggy Azalea.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, June 07, 2021.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You enjoy change and when life is dynamic, but when things happen outside of your terms, it can be heartache.

You may try to throw money at a problem in order to fix it. The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus energizing your sector of money and personal property, and you could be looking at what you have to compare it with what you don't.

Nothing lasts forever, Aries. You have to roll with the punches of life and make a plan to pick up the pieces when they fall.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus activating your solar house of identity, and this can be a time of self-doubt but also awe and wonder. You're just learning what life for you looks like now.

You have so many parts of you that can be developed in a big way. Don't shortchange yourself, Taurus, you have an amazing future.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Something is off, and you can feel it. It could be a person you've allowed to get close to your life, but maybe they should not be there.

Things are about to shake up for you while the Moon and Uranus conjunct in Taurus. Together they bringing attention to your past and hidden enemies.

We all have them. And, sometimes the situation needs to be confronted. You can ask questions and feel them out, Gemini, but once you see someone's true colors it's rare for them to admit they are wrong or that they are ingenuine.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus your sector of shared resources, and this is when generosity, gift-giving, sharing of time, and help should take place.

Sometimes people do not pull through for you, Cancer. You expect them to, but they let you down, and it's a huge disappointment.

During times when people seem to be unpredictable, learn to be there for yourself. You're resourceful, and you can do it.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus your sector of spirituality, and this brings up spiritual connections with others, within yourself and with the universe.

A memory can come up about your past, prompting you to remember someone you once loved but no longer speak to.

When it comes to love, hope is eternal but there are times when faith feels out of reach.

You are too familiar with the darkness people hide in their hearts, so why play games? If you want to speak to someone, it's OK to try, and if they don't answer back, then you know it wasn't meant to be.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There are lots of new job opportunities now and maybe you'd like to see what's available in order to make a career change. Now is a great time to test the waters to see what's available to you.

The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus your sector of career, and this can bring all sorts of fresh energy into your life.

Even if you're afraid of quitting what you have now, you have to make changes in order to get the life you want. Sometimes that means you take a risk in losing what you have.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The sudden news of a friend's relocation or a trusted colleague's job transfer can come to you while the Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon wants stability, and Uranus wants to change, and together they are supercharging your friendship sector. When it's time to meet new people or to start expanding your social circle, fate starts to step in.

Saying goodbye to the ease of how you stay connected is sad, but people often come and go but good friends last forever. That doesn't always mean they will be by your side at all times. Sometimes it means you love each other from a distance.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Without a roadmap to know where you want to go you may get to a destination you never cared to be.

Little mishaps are wake-up calls when the Moon and Uranus are in Taurus. They give you a reason to focus on your plans.

It's time to get intentional about your action steps and the solutions you need in your life.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus making things a bit crazy in your sector of higher learning.

If you're studying to pass an exam or worry about passing a summer course, don't let your fears rule your success. Some subjects are harder than others to learn.

Be open to an online study partner or someone to help you grasp the concepts by breaking them down. A life coach or tutor can be a great help, even if you've never used one before.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus making it important to look at how shared resources are being used.

You may not expect a turn of events, and then suddenly a friend or coworker comes through for you making everything turn out just right.

You never know when luck will come your way. There are times when one change brings good karma into your life.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People can create their own drama and your partner may be acting in ways you don't approve of.

The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus inviting you to make a big change in your relationship and a bit of chaos can become a part of it.

A bit of instability can come your way. It's not forever, but you will have to be flexible while it lasts.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have to pick up the pieces, and it feels unfair to you, Pisces.

The Moon and Uranus conjunct while in the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing new life to your solar house of daily responsibilities.

Excuses run out, and you start to ask yourself what is it is that needs to change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.