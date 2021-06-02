Love Horoscope For Thursday, June 3, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 3, 2021.

Sometimes we need time to think about life, what is that we want and what it is that we need when it comes to love.

Mercury retrograde encourages thoughtfulness and introspection, and Thursday brings all sorts of emotions to the surface.

Our protectiveness comes out in all sorts of ways, and sometimes we turn inward to avoid getting hurt.

We want something familiar when Venus is in Cancer, but we need to take risks whenever it's Gemini season.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, June 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's a part of you that knows you are strong and independent, but there are times when all you want to do is hand over the controls and let someone else do the hard work.

You've been doing it all on your own for so long that it's tough for you to let go, but Aries, now, with Venus in Cancer, it's time to let your softer side show more often.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Speak your truth, even when it's hard. Venus in Cancer brings attention to something you need to say.

You have been keeping certain things to yourself a bit more than usual.

You might now know where to find the right words or there is a part of you that knows what it is you have to say will be taken to heart and you're not interested in hurting someone unnecessarily.

There's a balance that can be found between honesty and helpfulness, and you can find it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Money cannot buy you love, but maybe it can help you to purchase a little bit of happiness.

There's always one thing you can do to put your money to work for you.

Pick up dinner for yourself and your partner or a friend or ordering the item that you know would make someone's day.

You don't have to spend too much to add a little joy to your life. It will be money well spent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are things that you need in this lifetime, and you should not have to wait to get them. Hugs. A smile.

A gentle touch. These are all things that you deserve and need. You should not pretend that you're OK not having all that you want to experience in life.

Do the opposite. Challenge the universe to meet you in fulfilling your needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can always work on balancing out negative karma by taking positive action today.

Life and love give healthy reminders when things are no longer in balance, and when you sense that you're not getting the best that you deserve from others, try to find a way to give it to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Paying it forward is a small way to show the world that you want it to be a better place. Do little things that speak love and charity, even to strangers you've never met.

Hold the door open for someone. Give to a person in need. Ask how you can help. Look for ways to go above and beyond the usual.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Respect yourself, and your boundaries. Someone is trying to test your resolve, and they think that you are going to be easy to persuade without realizing how tough kind you can be.

You may be a soft-hearted person, but when it comes to crossing a line you've drawn in the sand, you'll be quick to let them know that you've had enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are certain things that you know can happen with love, and then there is the type of love you want that seems like it's only possible when you dare to dream.

You used to believe that love was everything, but life has made you fear it is not. It's time to shed some of those worries. Open your heart and take a risk. Be brave when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You want to be open and transparent, but some secrets are meant to remain that way.

You want your partner to know everything about you, but you don't have to share everything all at once. Certain things take time, and when the moment is right, you will know it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Real love needs room to grow. After spending so much time together during the pandemic, being apart feels a bit foreign, even scary.

It's a growing process that leads you to miss each other more and learning to value what it is you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You moved in together because you felt that it was the right move, and now, you're not sure that this was a choice you should have made.

Getting into a groove while under the same roof takes time for you to adjust. You see things you didn't see while just dating, but this is an opportunity to grow closer as a couple through unconditional love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Romance is always within reach, just some people don't like to stretch themselves too far to experience it.

It may be up to you this week to initiate sweet moments with your significant other.

They may need a little nudge from you to show them what it is that they are missing out on in life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.