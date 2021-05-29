Love Horoscope For Sunday, May 30, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 30, 2021.

There's something so endearing about a person who is comfortable in their own skin, and Sunday encourages transparency with ourselves and others.

Everything comes down to our mental focus on Sunday, and there's a hearty boost of confidence that comes down when the Moon harmonizes with retrograde Mercury in Gemini.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes people mistakenly think that you are all about yourself, but in actuality, you struggle with putting yourself first. You often put people in front of your own needs, and that is an area you need to work on.

Sunday, Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of identity. It can be a true challenge, too. It's time to reclaim some of the power that you gave away.

And, once you have rediscovered your inner voice, vow that you'll not allow to betray it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are loyal, so when someone stabs you in the back, it not only hurts your heart but your spirit as well.

The memory of those that didn't take you seriously when you said, "I love you" may come up strongly this weekend while Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of enemies.

You may need to address areas of unforgiveness because those battle scars are holding you back from all sorts of love that you need to experience once again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You hold your friends near to your heart, and the truth is that everyone is a friend to you in one way or another.

This has you wide open for being taken for granted, and while Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of friends, there may be some boundaries you need to build again, in order to safeguard your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have been rebuilding your life after your last breakup. Even if you've moved on, you know that there are parts of you that feel wounded and bitter, especially when gossip unfairly hurled in your direction.

Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of reputation, and it's here to strengthen your confidence despite other people's desires to destroy it. You know who you are, Cancer, and it really doesn't matter what anyone else says.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have a strong desire for love, but the kind you want is otherworldy. You're looking for a soulmate, but how many times have you thought that you found the one only to discover they weren't the person you thought that they were.

Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of spirituality, and this gives you permission to pull back the scars to see what it is about yourself that attracts the same type of person into your life - and what you need to change so you can draw the attention of a person who really does match with your soul in the right way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of secrets, and you aren't really a person who wants all yours out there in the open.

You prefer to remain conservative with what you say and how much information you give, even to your partner. You need that personal space and cushion between your fears and love. But, right now, things are starting to change, and you may feel challenged this week in this area of your life.

You might have a few things suddenly come up unexpectedly. This is a chance for you to realize it's OK when things come up in your life. People aren't always quick to judge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of marriage, and your greatest fear about making a life-long commitment is saying forever and then things falling apart. You worry too much about the realities of divorce - and for good reason.

You have seen the impact this can have on others and you don't want to follow in the same footsteps. The lessons you've learned through observation have made you wise, wise enough not to know when red flags are flying and you need to stop and fix a problem before it gets worse.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Relationship problems can be so hard on your heart, and Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of health reminding you not to allow yourself to fall into the trap of love that is destructive and detrimental to your life. You have been down that road before.

You know that things rarely work themselves out if only one person is trying. This time around, you may just decide that it's time to walk away from a stressful relationship early before making compromises in hopes that it will bring you closer together, when in fact, it will not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love is in the details, and it would be nice if a real relationship was all about hugs, kisses, and things that make your heart melt. But relationships are much more than that, and Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of romance now.

See beyond the physical aspects of love and observe the little things that your partner does that provide a sense of comfort, stability, and a feeling that you have found someone that you can build a home with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

People can say things that they shouldn't say. They judge your relationship choices without really understanding that you know what you want and how far you want things to go.

Knowing yourself well enough to blow off their criticism may not feel like it's enough when Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of authority figures.

It still hurts you because you love your parents and family. You want their respect and their acceptance. Keep trying to bring understanding to the conversation until they come around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A road trip with your partner can bring out the past in ways you did not expect, and you should try to avoid comparing your past to theirs while Chiron in Aries activates your solar house of short trips and long chats.

It is better to listen and to really hear what it is that's being said. Read between the lines and see where your love has been and where they want to go in the future one day, perhaps with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Chiron in Aries brings attention to your solar house of money.

The hardest conversations you may have with your partner center around finances, and this can be a sore spot all week especially if income is not coming in as much as you need.

Show your frugal and resourceful side. There are so many things you can do for free. Instead of feeling down that you have to budget when going out, get creative and make your time together special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.