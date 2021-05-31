Horoscope For Tomorrow, June 1, 2021

Your horoscope for today, June 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces at 4:14 a.m. EST bringing spiritual themes to the surface.

The Moon conjuncts Jupiter retrograde in Pisces all day.

The Moon wants to escape from the hardships of life, and Jupiter's magnifying energy makes us more inclined to act on that impulse.

If your birthday is on June 1, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by theplanet Mercury.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American actress and model Marilyn Monroe, actor and voice actor, and Morgan Freeman, and German-American model Heidi Klum.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, June 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You don't waste time getting things done, but do you ever do this at the expense of your own sanity? it's time to get intimate with who you are deep down inside as a person.

The Moon enters Pisces your solar house of spirituality, and making it a point to stop and pause at the start of the day will do you good.

Getting intentional isn't going to take too long, Aries. In fact, it may be the fastest way to get what you want this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are really the popular person lately, and you may just think of someone and they suddenly call. The Moon enters Pisces your solar house of friendships.

That the spiritual connection between you and a best friend can be magnetic.

People you didn't even plan to meet, but needed to can manifest into your life, and you may find it so intriguing how in tune with the universe you are at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your life's purpose continues to clarify when the Moon enters Pisces your solar house of career and social standing. If you ever needed to be in the right place at the right time.

This is that moment when all the answers start to come in at the same time. While this could be confusing at times, you also have a chance to see how the puzzle pieces of your life come together in just the right places.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are learning how good it can be to have such deep intuition. Painful at times? Yes, but you could not be who you are today if it were not for those profound moments where you carried the weight of the world on your shoulders.

Now, that the Moon enters Pisces, your spiritual beliefs are tried and tested. What you don't need to cling to any longer will start to fall to the ground and be no more. You'll see things with sharp vision, and fears that held you back may even cease to exist. Call this a period of pure bravery.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Pisces your solar house of shared resources, secrets, and taboos. This is where temptation could get you into trouble if you're not careful.

Someone in your life may be ready and willing to spoil you, and it's so tempting to let another person lavish and praise you with gifts and love offerings, but rarely do things that come easy are free.

There's a cost to be paid, and it could be that you are OK with that right now, but later, if you may regret selling your soul in exchange for a few things money could buy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your heart has been talking to you, but today, you'll hear its message loud and clear. The Moon enters Pisces your solar house of commitments, and it's saying that you have to decide if you're all in or if you're all out. You don't like to take uncalculated risks, but that type of attitude doesn't always work well when it comes to love.

Feelings are unpredictable, and if you keep trying to see if there's some guarantee in the future, you won't find it. You have a few days to get your feelings in order. But, if you're not all in, then chances are, you need to say you're out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Pisces your solar house of daily duties, and there can be some fogginess as to what is your responsibility and what it is that others need to do for you or instead of you. You've been carrying the lion's share of work at home, at the office, and with friends.

This has been fine up to a point, but now in order for you to have your priorities in order, something has got to give.

And for you, that could be giving up control where you were overstepping boundaries and being involved where you did not belong.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love may always be the right answer, but this time around you get the second-hand version of it, and that is romance. You have a chance to dance with the fun stuff while the Moon enters Pisces your solar house of play and creativity.

Single or taken, your flirtatious side doesn't need too much prodding to be open to hearing things that make you feel alright.

You draw people's attention toward you a bit more over the next few days. It can be a lot of fun having so much attention, even if you ordinarily prefer not to have it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your heart turns toward home and concerns centered around the adults in your life.

Perhaps your father or your grandparents are in need of your time and attention while the Moon enters Pisces. Listen to your heart's nudges if you feel like stopping by to see how they are doing.

If it's been a while since you've called to check in, now is a great time to let the people you grew up with as a child know you've been thinking of them and would love to hear how things are going.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There is one theme that you can count on over the next few days, you will be talking more than usual.

You are blunt and bolder the next few days when the Moon in Pisces activates your solar house of communication.

You are a wealth of information, so teaching points, giving advice, or answering specific questions that you've been asked but didn't get to are wonderful things to catch up on at the start of the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mind your budget. The Moon enters Pisces your solar house of money, and this can mean you lose track of it if you're not careful.

You could spend a bit more than you usually do think things will work themselves out. Be careful not to be overly optimistic without checking out your budget before making a splurge this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Pisces your solar house of identity, and this is the time to focus on yourself. Don't run away from uncomfortable subjects or try to avoid a problem should it come up.

You have the support to do things in a way that you ordinarily would not do. Awareness is your friend, and you are ready to take on the world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.