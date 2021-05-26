Monthly One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs For June 2021

We've laid out all the Tarot cards for each individual sign, and wow, what a lineup.

June's one card tarot reading reveals a lot of change for all zodiac signs.

Right off the bat, we're seeing plenty of lessons to be learned, in a variety of different ways.

The interesting thing about the Tarot is that there are so many details that can be unearthed, simply by looking at the imagery of the cards.

Interpreting the Tarot is a true art; nothing is as it seems, and one has to go very deep to see the profound meaning within the imagery.

All in all, it seems that our month of June will be fraught with compelling lessons on work, change, solitude, and trust.

Some of us are raring to go, while others are still hesitant to join the human race. So, grab a cuppa, and let's get into the details of your personal Tarot reading for the month of June.

June 2021 Monthly One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Death

Even though we all 'sorta' know that receiving the Death card doesn't actually mean death or dying, one can't help but shiver a bit when this Tarot card shows up, especially if this is the chosen single card meant only for you.

Put your fear aside, and let the real meaning of this card transform you because this card - Death - is about transformation.

In terms of you, personally, what's to come for you this month isn't death, but the idea of ridding yourself of something old and making way for something new and wonderful.

In this case, Death means transition, and in human terms that means big, necessary, unavoidable changes to come.

It's a blessing to receive this card as it promises the inevitable, which means that if there's something in your life that doesn't work - be it a person, a job, a lifestyle, etc - it's out, done, over with. You don't even have to work to make it go away - it just...goes away.

And what remains after it's gone is freedom. Blank space. A fresh new palette by which you can choose new colors for your next inspired work of art.

June is about the transition from the old and hopeless to the new and hopeful.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Four of Swords

This month is going to be dedicated to gathering knowledge. You may have just taken up a hobby, or perhaps you're suddenly interested in something new and time-consuming...what's next for you is dedication; you'll be doing a lot of research this month.

Collecting 'data' so to speak, but nothing of such a mundane nature. This is the month for learning, as the Four of Swords depicts an armored being laying dormant, surrounded by swords. In this case, the swords are representative of the knowledge, and you will be accumulating knowledge during the month.

How does this play out in a real-life scenario? It's a good time to go back to school, and if you are a creative person, it's the perfect season to begin a project.

Note that I said, "begin" and not "complete." This month is not about completion, reward, or success - it's about starting, beginning the process...doing what's necessary to start something intense and amazing.

If you are a writer with an interest in finally writing that masterpiece novel - this is the time to begin your research and outline your plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ace of Cups, reversed

This card can be interpreted a number of ways. We understand that the Ace is the ultimate card of the suit, and the suit - Cups - means love, happiness, friendship, health, and as we see, our card is reversed, which means the toppling of something that is good.

This doesn't necessarily mean disaster or hard times, but it does imply that you, Gemini, may be in for a setback, possibly a heartbreak.

Receiving this card should act as a warning for you - if your health has been declining, then it's time for you to act on that and get yourself back to a healthy state.

If you are having trouble with your relationship, then don't wait - work on mending it right now.

If you have issues with friends, then use those superb Gemini communication skills to bridge the gap.

The Ace of Cups reversed isn't a promise of a broken heart, it's a heads up; it's a realistic reminder of impermanence. Nothing lasts forever, and with this knowledge, we need to act now, rather than later.

Your month, June is going to be about heading disaster off at the bend, so that you can consciously prevent further damage in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The World, reversed

There's a very good chance you had big plans for the month of June - and while things still look optimistic, this card - The World, reversed, suggests a setback in plans.

This is more than likely something that involves travel or meeting up with friends, and what's likely to happen is...not much, I'm afraid. It's OK - there's no tragedy involved.

You may have to adjust your thinking during this month. If you lock into a mindset, you will be disappointed, so it's best for you to keep an open mind, especially while making big plans.

What's notable here is that what postpones these events is not something you can control, so your dreams are in the hands of others, who might not be as integrity-bound as you are. Still,

The World is a card of massive opportunity, reversed or upright, and it gives you a chance to figure out who is honest with you, and who is just there to deliver lip service.

This month may have you reeling with confusion, however, the lessons that you'll learn will be invaluable. And with certain things or plans - you can always do them at a later date. Nothing is impossible, just...put off for a while.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Nine of Wands

All work and no play makes Leo a...very hard worker. But no play? Nah, that's not you - you love to play, however, what this card brings to light is the idea that maybe you've been playing too much, and leaving the work to others.

Yes, it's true - you don't like to work, but life really doesn't have room for people who don't work, so this month is about getting on board with some solid money-making work and just doing it.

That's why it's the Nine of Wands, as opposed to the Two...because there's a lot of work you need to do, and while it may look like regular ol' work to someone else, for you who does nothing, it looks like a lot.

The truth is, you can't get away with it forever, Leo, even though you think you can. You have to face the facts: it's cute to have other people pay for you, but the adorableness of just being you tends to go sour on those who are working hard just to pay your way. Roll your sleeves up and get involved. Remember, nobody stays cute forever.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): King of Wands

Now YOU, you know how to work. And this month is going to be a celebration of you and your work. You have direction and purpose; you also don't care what anyone thinks of you - and THAT took a long time to get to.

What others call arrogance is what you call knowledge and experience. You know who you are, what you do, what you want - and you have every intention of doing what's needed.

This card merely reiterates what you already know, Virgo, and that is that if you want something - you are the one to make it happen. Autonomy and independence are your way, and you'll be feeling powerful during this month, if not somewhat isolated in your power.

You just don't have time for naysayers or those who simply need to complain night and day about whatever comes their way.

June will show that when others falter, Virgo stands strong. Will you be appreciated for your brilliance and stamina? That's another story. Does it matter, Virgo? No, it doesn't as you need no cheering society to egg you on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Five of Swords, reversed

If there is one very specific lesson to be learned as a result of throwing the Five of Swords, reversed, it's the lesson of saving yourself time by preparing in advance and being extremely organized.

What you might be suffering from this month, June, is the result of poor management. This could cross over into finances, and most especially into the home.

It would appear that in the past, you thought you could get away with something - not paying a bill, pushing aside a dire responsibility...well, it will be during this month that that ghost comes back to haunt you.

You will be 're-doing' that which you did wrong, due to disinterest. This could be a tax thing - so prepare for this. It could also simply be a wake-up call for you to become more conscious of your environment and how you go about your daily business.

This card implies sloppiness; it's very unflattering and demands a re-do. Do yourself a favor, Libra, and stop the problem before it starts by paying attention to what's important.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Magician, reversed

The Magician is a really fantastic card, even when reversed and it basically means that you will be relying upon your own instincts this month, perhaps more than ever.

The reverse aspect suggests darkness, meaning that you simply don't trust the opinions or offerings of help from others; you trust only your own judgment - and that might not be a bad thing. You have been known to solve many extraordinarily tough problems, all by yourself, so you trust that you can do it again.

And you can. This card is a reinforcement of that inner wisdom, dark or light. In all honesty - you don't need anyone else to chime in on the matters that are most important to you. You also don't need the distraction that comes with the egomania and narcissism of others. You'll have an important decision to make - and you will make it on your own, having soul-searched your psyche for the best and most successful solutions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Eight of Pentacles

Sitting pretty and enjoying the returns of the day - that's you during June, Sagittarius. This card is about financial success that comes as a result of labor. You put in the time, now you're enjoying the fruits of your work.

And what does this kind of success inspire in you? More. You've been shown that if you work hard, you get what you want, so now all you want is another chance to make it work again. More work, more fun.

More work, more creativity. June will have you deeply involved and inspired, in fact, the people in your life might wonder what happened to you - where did you go? You'll be so busy being involved in projects and creative events that you won't be available for much of anything else.

This is a good time and a very good card for you, Sag. It shows us all that if we show up for our lives, we actually get to live well - to the best of our abilities.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Three of Pentacles

You are conscious of how money works, perhaps more than any other sign. What this card brings you is something you are already very familiar with: new beginnings. June is for the starting of something new, and it's more than likely work-related, as denoted by the Pentacles.

You're at ground zero now - still in the planning phase. Where will you go with this? Only you know, however, at some point later in the month, you will draft people onto your team and take the project to the next step.

Right now, it's all about planning and pacing yourself for the more rigorous work ahead. But you like this kind of thing, Capricorn - right now, it's you who is in control; you haven't delegated any responsibilities to anyone as of yet, and that gives you a thrill.

After all, the ball is entirely in your court and you call the shots. June is going to be very exciting for you, and what's also good to know - this card implies that your previous work is finished, complete.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Three of Wands

You, like the rest of the people on earth 'post pandemic' are standing there, looking out at the world, wondering what your next move will be. This Three of Wands is about dreaming and imagining what comes next.

It's a petri dish of possibility out there, and at this point, you're not participating, you're merely observing. You may not be ready to get out and mingle; fear not, there are many people who feel exactly as you do.

This card confirms that it's OK to just observe, for now. There is nothing pushing you out the door, and nothing good comes of being rushed into making decisions anyway. So, safety and moderation are your keywords for the month.

Take your time, survey your possibilities and move when you feel comfortable. You are the only one who can live your life - you're doing the right thing by yourself by being careful.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Eight of Wands, reversed

What you hadn't planned on is about to become a reality, and that happens to be a very good thing when we're looking at the Eight of Wands, reversed.

What's happening here is that your month is going to be about reverting to something that worked for you.

What this means is that you took a different direction - you thought something would work out, and it didn't. Now, it hits you: the old way worked better so let's get back on that track and start again.

Old knowledge never goes away, in fact, it's about to work for you again in June. What happened, Pisces?

Did you take on something you weren't cut out for, in terms of work and employment?

This could mean the return to an old job or past position. I suppose the grass truly is greener on the other side of the fence, even if that fence is based on something from the past.

The truth is - you're not happy with what you ended up with, and it's not too late to reverse your fate.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.