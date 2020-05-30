The 5 Best Places To Visit In The U.S. After The Pandemic

Where's the first place you'll go when quarantine ends?

While many Americans will likely avoid international travel for quite some time, domestic flights remain at all-time lows.

You’re probably thinking that the best way to celebrate the end of quarantine then is with some exciting adventures, right? Well, if you plan to travel after the government lifts current COVID-19 travel restrictions, make sure that you research and plan your visit.

It is extremely important that you check what your destination may require and check on the Coronavirus US live map so that you don’t arrive unprepared.

Although you might already have several destinations on your bucket list, here is a list of five must-see American destinations to help you plan your future vacation.

1. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is a destination that is filled with culture, history, and music. In fact, the city buzzes all year long and you can tantalize your taste buds with the massive range of available cuisines.

If that’s not good enough for you, then the historical landmarks and amazing architecture will surely hold your attention. Many visit this city for the music and partying, but there is something for everyone in New Orleans.

2. Grand Canyon, Arizona

Obviously, no bucket list is complete without the Grand Canyon!

Each year, travelers flock to the destination to experience this incredible site for themselves. You really must experience the vastness and beauty of the attraction in person, trust me.

3. Nashville, Tennessee

Although it’s known as the home of country music, Nashville just keeps getting better and better with age. Whether you are looking for a night out at a local honky-tonk or want to keep it simple by canoeing on the Cumberland River, Nashville is a must-see city anytime.

4. Yosemite National Park, California

A true Californian gem, Yosemite National Park is the perfect place for an outdoor adventure. You can take a hike along the trails while admiring the towering granite cliffs, impressive waterfalls, and beautiful sequoia trees.

Yosemite is the perfect destination for anyone who needs wide open spaces after spending months in quarantine.

5. Niagara Falls, New York

Niagara Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in the world. As a result, this destination ends up on the bucket lists of travelers all over the world. Head to Niagara Falls when restrictions lift and experience the power of the beautiful waterfall for yourself!

While traveling will look a little different after the pandemic, natural outdoor attractions across the United States will remain popular for visitors, because we all just spent months trapped indoors.

Places like the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, and Yosemite National Park will be excellent options to get some fresh air while also ticking items off your bucket list.

Of course, if you’re coming from outside of the United States, check into obtaining an American ETSA so that you can easily travel within the country.

While it has been a challenging time for many people during this pandemic, hopefully these five USA bucket list destinations get you inspired to plan a post-pandemic vacation.

