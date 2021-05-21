Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For May 24 - 30, 2021

As the mask mandates drop, we're both excited and somewhat hesitant, and your weekly one card tarot reading for the final stretch of May really shows this for all zodiac signs.

It's a mixed bag of confidence and hesitation, with a heavy push towards feeling good and taking chances.

One thing this week shows us: no matter what happens, we still have to go to work. We still have to make that money and we still have to pay those bills.

It's OK, it's the way it goes in life - life is work. Alas, we can feel good about accumulating abundance, because we know in our hearts that we worked hard for it.

Many Major Arcana cards showed up for this reading, which implies major lessons that we are here to imbibe.

Take it all with a grain of salt - but take it. Do not let the wisdom of the cards pass you by. A little Tarot will do a person good. Here's what's to come...

One card tarot reading for the week of May 24 - 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Empress

Sensitivity and strength rule your week - you'll see the rise of your feminine aspects in all their glory.

It doesn't matter what gender you are, there are certain realms that can only be considered feminine in their cosmic nature, and that would cover intuition, fortitude, foresight, and the nurturing traits that end up being what everyone needs in their life.

This week you can expect to make smart decisions based on the worth of the choice itself, meaning, if you are handed an impossible situation, you will choose the path that gives you the straightest line to peace and harmony, no matter what.

The Empress card is a fine card for an Aries to receive, as it works well with your sense of righteousness and the ability to do the right thing at the right time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The Hermit

While it might seem that the Hermit would represent isolation or loneliness, in your case, Taurus, it comes up as time alone, or time for introspection.

This week has you wondering about certain decisions - ones you've already made and ones yet to come.

You have been spending a lot of time with friends or family, and you've collected the opinions and ideas of others.

Now it's time to pull back and take stock of all you've taken note of. In the end, it's all up to you, and you know it - so, with that knowledge, it's time to retreat so that you can weigh your options and figure out how to proceed - on your own.

This is a great card of strength as well; it is supportive of your intelligence, it begs you to listen to your gut and trust yourself as it is you who authors and runs your life. Trust your decisions, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ace of Pentacles

Phew, nothing says incoming money like the Ace of Pentacles, and being that this is the card that represents your week, Gemini, I'd say be on the lookout for a hefty payout.

The Ace is the culmination of riches - it's not about working for the money, nor is it about playing the right numbers in order to win some - this one is about money, here and now - this minute.

You don't get this card unless things are seriously in your favor, and they are - it's going to be a very surprising and lucrative week for you.

Do yourself a favor, know this as a welcome surprise, and don't squander your earnings because times like these don't come every week. But be present for this one, because this week is all about the Benjamins.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Five of Pentacles

Hard work makes for a comfortable situation, and that, dear Cancer, is what this week is going to bring you.

The Pentacles are usually a good thing, and the Five is a great thing, indeed, but it's a great thing due to the fact that you are responsible for what comes your way.

You're not about to receive a handout - you worked hard for your position in life, and during the week, you're going to get a very realistic sign that, yes, it's all working the way you planned.

Another thing you may realize this week - you didn't do it alone. Helpers, as in family or co-workers assisted in creating this environment of abundance - honor it with gratitude.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The Emperor, reversed

This could be a tricky card - you've just received an important Major Arcana player...but in reverse, and those always come with strange interpretations.

What's happening here, this week, for you, is the idea of feeling somewhat like an imposter.

It's as if you're suddenly going to realize that you don't like being the person you've crafted yourself into being; perhaps a wake-up call that says, "I don't really like this job..." Or "Why do I keep doing this if I hate it so much?" That kind of thing.

It's good because it's going to act as an impetus for change. Expect a jump start, and a new direction to happen. It's something you've been waiting for, yet had no idea what shape it would take. Wake-up calls are good, and you're in line for one this week, Leo.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Justice

Ah, Justice. Nobody shrugs at this card, and for you, Virgo - hoo boy! You have been feeling invalidated and devalued for a very long time.

You've seen so many people get what should be yours, and you've fought so hard and have been so denied.

You've been rejected...you've also been paid less than you are worth, in terms of work, and that may be what's about to change.

Justice, here, is not about getting revenge on someone or some 'thing' from the past; it's about leveling the playing field, getting what you deserve, what you've worked so hard to attain.

And the way this week looks - you're about to finally be seen as the valuable player that you are in this life. Expect a promotion or a raise.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The Devil

When a Libra gets The Devil in a card reading - most especially one that specifies a week (this one), what that Libra can probably count on is debauchery...as in, oh what a week it will be.

This isn't the week to start that diet, nor is it the one where you prove to the world that you are a disciplined individual who can control yourself around the many pleasures that surround you. Expect indulgence, physical touch, overeating, and possibly...more intimacy.

Yeah, that Devil card is all about the pleasures of the flesh, in any way we can get it. You may even feel like a devil yourself - HELL, why not? Think of this time as a vacation from responsibility - but don't kid yourself: this kind of wanton recklessness is not going to last.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Here's a card that may imply an outside influence, as in someone in your life who might not have your best interests in mind. This is also the kind of card that could imply a cheating lover, or someone you trust that is absolutely not doing the right thing by you.

Keep an eye out this week, Scorpio, as there may be someone in your life who intends to use you - for money, for an opportunity. This person is not sincere, though you may be smitten with them.

They present as a real champ, but that's not what they're going to end up being when it comes to you, your heart - or your wallet. Watch out for users this week, and don't open your bank account to just anyone - that's a real warning there, so heads up!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The High Priestess

Good card, my friend, and a good week it will be because when The High Priestess acts in accordance with the Sagittarius person, it's exactly the kind of thing your sign loves.

Magic, mysticism - all the cool stuff that has always separated you from the pack, well, it's on this week, and you're going to be feeling particularly 'witchy.'

Does it mean anything? Only to you, Sag. You'll be walking around with a whole lotta confidence this week, and an intense amount of certainty in terms of doing the right thing and making the right moves.

It may only be in your head, but your week is going to feel powerful as if you could change the world merely by thinking it into existence. Strong 'mind' week, Sagittarius. Use it!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Page of Cups

In a way, this kind of week is something you could really use, and by that, I mean that this Page of Cups is here to wake up your inner kid and spark them into playfulness.

It's all good - you might even be in love with someone who makes you feel giddy; expect more and more of that childlike wonder, and a few silly laughs as well.

It's purely positive and well-needed, as you tend to be as uptight as it gets. You so rarely give in to goofiness and kidding around, as you're wound tight and always desire so much control.

Well, it's not about control this week, Capricorn - it's about letting go of that control and just...loving life. Stand aside and appreciate this big, great world. Take hold of the beauty and cherish it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Seven of Cups

Well someone's about to have a very good week, Aquarius, and it's definitely you, you, and more you. Wow, the Seven of Cups.

Not too shabby. You'll be receiving a gift or two this week, and possibly an introduction to someone special.

You will complete something you've been working on, and you'll feel the need to celebrate and celebrate you will.

Friends will be all over you, and you'll welcome them - mainly because your friends are so positive and encouraging.

You love to be around enthusiastic people and you will get that chance this week. It's also a good time to invest, to spend, to keep hope alive, and to plan for the future. Good on ya, A!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Page of Wands

And just as you thought you might be getting a break, in comes the Page of Rods to show you that there's no rest for the weary.

The upside is that work is not going to be hard, nor will it take too much away from you.

The Page suggests a young person or a person of naïveté; this could be you, or someone you know - it could also imply childishness, immaturity, and bratty behavior.

This, too, could be you.

It all plays out in terms of work; you didn't want to work so you threw a tantrum, just like a little kid. Yet - the work must go on, and you must show up and be present.

Hang tight, Pisces - vacation time is almost here!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.