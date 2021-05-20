Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 21, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, May 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Summer is almost here and there are so many good things to look forward to.

Friday comes with the energy of a Life Path 4 number, the Manager, and the key to success can be found in how we manage our day.

Set things in order so that the calendar is cleared and you can enjoy the weekend.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, May 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Listen to your heart. Everyone is going to have their own opinions about how you ought to live your life. And, it all sounds great at first, until you start to feel unhappy.

The truth is that happiness is yours to keep, but the only way to experience pure joy is to know what it is that you want and to get it on your own terms with your effort.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

So many successful moments are coming your way. You have been trying your best to be a good person and to work with others.

Now, the hard work and time you've been putting in are starting to show up. People support you. You can tell that your family is feeling good about the direction you're taking, too. This is all a great way to end the week. Celebrate!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You are beyond tired and ready to throw in the towel. Yet, you're so close to the goal. You can see it in your mind. You don't want to wake up tomorrow to find out that you should have given things a bit more time.

Don't live with regret. Hang in there. You will be so glad that you didn't let fear of failure keep you from doing what you set out to do a long time ago.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

When someone stabs you in the back it hurts. You didn't deserve to be treated this way. It makes no sense that they would not care enough to at least let you know that they were ready to end the relationship.

You will recover, and it will take time. It's not your fault, so don't blame yourself. Even if you had a crystal ball you would not have seen this coming.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: High Priestess

You are in charge of your life and your destiny. This is the time for you to start making tough decisions. You've been putting a lot of other people first and that worked out for a while, but they aren't giving back in the same measure.

Don't worry about it, though. Reclaim your time. Do things for yourself first, and when you have the chance to be helpful, great. If not, you did what was best for you at that moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have this brilliant idea and now all you need to do is start making things happen. Set a plan. You can get the momentum going.

Even if you don't have the monetary resources to do something right now, putting your goals and ideas on paper is a great way for you to start.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Building a career and becoming a business-minded professional takes a lot of training, time, and effort.

You need a mentor to help you understand the process and to give you good advice.

Seek one out and team up with a person who once was in your shoes but is now where you want to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

When the end of a situation that's caused you so much harm finally takes place, you're relieved.

This time around, saying goodbye is much sweeter than saying hello for the first time.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Time moves slowly, and yet, it feels like your deadline will be here any minute.

If you don't have a way to get every single chore done by yourself, get the kids to pitch in, or ask a friend to barter time for services that you know they would love and you can do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Soon you're going to be sitting pretty. You are really dominating the competition right now.

Nothing is going to stop you from hitting your mark this week, and when you are finally with the cash in your bank account, you're only going to be more motivated to repeat everything you did that made it work next week.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Some things just aren't even worthwhile doing.

The last thing you need right now is busy work.

Why stretch yourself so thin that you have no time to eat and you're crashing into bed only to wake up the next morning already behind? Clear your agenda and only keep on it what you absolutely need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Life is unpredictable, and so are people. The day can make you feel like the only person you can depend on to be consistent is the family pet.

Have a sense of humor when you can. There's likely one thing that you can laugh at that reminds you why you are the best at getting through the tough times.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.