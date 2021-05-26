Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 27, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, May 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

It's up to you if you want to let something get in your way on Thursday.

Thursday is a Life Path 1 day, and this is the leader, so be bold and unafraid for the future.

The Sun is in Gemini, which encourages our curiosity and communication skills. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius, so the thinking cap is on, too.

Gemini and Sagittarius are opposite zodiac signs covering the areas of communication, learning, and belief.

Gemini concerns itself with the community and Sagittarius with the world and others. Together, these two powerful energies ask for people to take on leadership roles where they can.

Per numerology and astrology, Thursday encourages making big personal strides and advancements as the day was made for leadership and personal development.

It's a good time to exert your confidence and to look ahead. What you want is within your reach.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

There's nothing like a clean slate. The exhilaration you feel when you get to try something all over again is wonderful.

Things can look up, and you have the power to define the next moment.

Even if you start something new and change your mind later, it's OK. You can always hit the restart button one more time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You are at a standstill, and sometimes that's how things go in life.

It's frustrating, but you get plenty of time to think. Thinking can be great for you even though you will feel a bit uncomfortable with the quiet at first.

You'll adjust and when things are back on schedule, you'll see things in a new light.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You feel both happy and sad at the same time.

There's joy and sorrow when you see that a beginning is so close and summer is here, but soon you'll be saying goodbye to teachers and friends that you hope to stay in touch with but life changes things and it will be harder to do. The memories will last forever.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You keep blaming yourself for things that you cannot control. You can't keep doing this to yourself. You carry too much weight on your heart and you need to allow yourself room to be happy about your own life.

It's one thing to be empathetic and to care, but it's another thing to be so consumed with worry that it holds you back. How does that help you or your loved ones in the long run?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You are done. Finished and spent. You have finally reached the place where you can honestly say 'no more nice, guy'. And, even though this was a painful way to get to this final destination it is a type of victory.

Imagine your life tomorrow when you wake up with the understanding that your boundaries have been drawn in the sand.

How good will you feel when you know that you are no longer someone's doormat? You will feel amazing!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have two options here and both of them seem to be equally amazing. You really seem to like one of them, and you don't want to miss out on the other.

You have no time left to make a decision, and if you keep hesitating one of these will pass you by.

It's time to sink or swim, to jump and just go with it. Take a chance on whichever one you felt best about initially. Typically your gut is right.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

2020 really did a number on your finances and now it seems that the problems are still carrying over into 2021.

The recovery you are going through is slow and steady. You wish it would be faster! Try not to freak out or fret.

You're going through this with the best of your ability and you will get through it with flying colors before the year is over. It's not easy but you have the chops to do it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You are holding so many emotions inside. You have been keeping some of them a secret from your friends and your family.

You don't want anyone to see you weak. You also don't want anyone to think of you as being unable to manage your own life.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

But you're a human being. We all go through hardships. Be easier on yourself. You can ask for help or advice. It might even make you feel better.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

A run with bad luck always takes the wind out of your sails, but this turn of events was meant to challenge you, so you can show what you're made of.

You know how to be scrappy when you need to be. This isn't a time to back down or be timid. Instead, keep showing life that you know how to hit back when it strikes you down.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Who knows why you were ghosted?

That is the puzzle that never gets solved, but this is not a reason for you to waste precious moments of your day lurking on his social media or texting to get no response.

You deserve better. It hurts because there's a lot of unanswered questions, but it's not your loss - it's his.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

The worst is finally behind you.

You have the opportunity to make things better for yourself and to finally have a good day without worrying that the floor will fall out from beneath you.

It's so good to get back to life and your old routine. Things are beginning to look up once again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Give yourself a moment to reflect on your life. You have so many things in life to be thankful for.

The number of blessings before you are so numerous it can be hard to count them all. You have been giving so much but you have always worked hard to be a good person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.